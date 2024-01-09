Cost of Living Live Jan 09: Petrol and diesel prices steady. Check here

Cost of Living Live Jan 09: Souled Store partners with Simpl to strengthen its e-commerce platform with 1-Tap Checkout

· Aims to offer greater convenience in checkout in partnership with Simpl to millions of its customers, mostly millennials and Gen Z

· The company generates over 90% of its sales through its own e-commerce platform

· It witnessed a 5X growth compared to the average business during the Black Friday sale last November, with winter wear categories being the top demand, followed by oversized t-shirts and denim.

Other partners with whom simpl tied up in 2023 - Swiggy in December, Myntra in November, ixigo in October, McDonald's in June, IRCTC and Zoop in August.