Active Stocks
Wed Mar 06 2024 11:31:58
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 148.80 -2.01%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,167.10 -0.14%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,104.25 1.48%
  1. HCL Technologies share price
  2. 1,619.80 0.01%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,015.35 -0.65%
Business News/ Economy / Cost of Living LIVE Updates March 06: Fuel prices steady. Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged. Check your city here
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Cost of Living LIVE Updates March 06: Fuel prices steady. Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged. Check your city here

1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2024, 11:31 AM IST
Livemint

Cost of Living LIVE Updates March 06: The high rate of inflation has pushed up the cost of living across the globe, burning a hole in the common man's pocket. In some relief, India's retail inflation witnessed a notable decline in September, dropping to a three-month low.

File image of a petrol pump dispensing petrol and diesel (Pixabay)Premium
File image of a petrol pump dispensing petrol and diesel (Pixabay)

Cost of Living LIVE Updates March 06: The cost of living is the amount of money one needs to survive in a given place – and one's most essential needs such as food, water, housing, taxes, cost of commute, healthcare, etc. The high rate of inflation has pushed up the cost of living across the globe, burning a hole in the common man's pocket. Since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, the cost of raw materials and commodities has gone up. This has increased India's payments outgo for oil, gold, and other commodities.

06 Mar 2024, 11:31:14 AM IST

Fuel price in metro cities on March 06, 2024 | Lucknow and Hyderabad

Fuel price in metro cities on March 06, 2024 | Lucknow

PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.57

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 89.76

Fuel price in metro cities on March 06, 2024 | Hyderabad

PETROL (Rs/L) - 109.66

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 97.82

06 Mar 2024, 11:12:04 AM IST

Fuel price in metro cities on March 06, 2024 | Gurugram and Noida

Fuel price in metro cities on March 06, 2024 | Gurugram

PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.84

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 89.72

Fuel price in metro cities on March 06, 2024 | Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar)

PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.59

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 89.96

06 Mar 2024, 10:59:44 AM IST

Fuel price in metro cities on March 06, 2024 | Mumbai, Bengaluru and New Delhi

Fuel rates are revised at 06:00 A.M every day. Since June 2017, fuel prices in India have been revised daily, and this is called the dynamic fuel price method.

Fuel price in metro cities on March 06, 2024 | Mumbai City

PETROL (Rs/L) - 106.31

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 94.27

Fuel price in metro cities on March 06, 2024 | Bengaluru

PETROL (Rs/L) - 101.94

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 87.94

Fuel price in metro cities on March 06, 2024 | New Delhi

PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.72

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 89.62

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App