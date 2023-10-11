The cost of living is basically the amount of money one needs to survive in a given place - to cover one's most essential needs such as food, water, housing, taxes, cost of commute and healthcare, etc. The high rate of inflation has pushed up the cost of living across the globe, burning a hole in common man's pocket. Since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, the cost of raw materials and commodities have gone up. This has increased India's payments outgo for oil, gold, other commodities.
Cost of living: CPI inflation print for September expected to be lower
Retail inflation in India may have decreased to 5.50 percent in the previous month, falling within the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) acceptable range, according to a Reuters poll. This is likely due to a slowdown in the increase of food prices and government subsidies counteracting the rise in crude oil costs, it added.
