Cost of Living LIVE Updates Dec 01: Fuel prices steady. Check petrol and diesel prices in your city today
LIVE UPDATES

Cost of Living LIVE Updates Dec 01: Fuel prices steady. Check petrol and diesel prices in your city today

1 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2023, 11:06 AM IST
Livemint

Cost of Living LIVE Updates December 1: The high rate of inflation has pushed up the cost of living across the globe, burning a hole in the common man's pocket. In some relief, India's retail inflation witnessed a notable decline in September, dropping to a three-month low.

File image of a petrol pump in New Delhi (Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint)
File image of a petrol pump in New Delhi (Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint)

Cost of Living LIVE Updates December 1: The cost of living is basically the amount of money one needs to survive in a given place – and one's most essential needs such as food, water, housing, taxes, cost of commute, healthcare, etc. The high rate of inflation has pushed up the cost of living across the globe, burning a hole in the common man's pocket. Since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, the cost of raw materials and commodities has gone up. This has increased India's payments outgo for oil, gold, and other commodities.

Fuelled by rising food inflation, the retail inflation for agricultural labourers and rural workers increased marginally to 7.08 per cent and 6.92 percent in October, respectively, from 6.70 percent and 6.55 percent respectively in September 2023, said the labour ministry in a statement on Monday.

Food inflation stood at 8.42 percent and 8.18 percent for the Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourer (CPI-AL) and Consumer Price Index for Rural Labourer (CPI-RL) in October 2023 compared to 8.06 percent and 7.73 percent respectively in September 2023. The values of CPI-AL and CPI-RL came in at 7.05 percent and 7.00 percent respectively during the corresponding month of the previous year.

01 Dec 2023, 11:06:21 AM IST

Government cuts windfall tax on crude petroleum to ₹5,000/tonne, jet fuel price also down

The government announced a decrease in the windfall tax on crude petroleum and jet fuel by 1,300 per tonne, effective from December 1, as per a Moneycontrol report.

The tax on crude petroleum has been reduced from 6,300/tonne to 5,000/tonne, while the levy on jet fuel has been adjusted to 1.06 lakh per kilo litre (kL) from the previous 1.11 lakh/kL, it added. Read more here

01 Dec 2023, 10:11:53 AM IST

Fuel price in metro cities on December 01, 2023 | Friday

Fuel rates are revised at 06:00 A.M every day. Since June 2017, fuel prices in India have been revised daily, and this is called the dynamic fuel price method.

Bangalore

PETROL (Rs/L) - 101.94

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 87.94

Chandigarh

PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.2

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 84.26

Chennai

PETROL (Rs/L) - 102.63

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 94.33

Kolkata

PETROL (Rs/L) - 106.03

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 92.76

Mumbai City

PETROL (Rs/L) - 106.31

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 94.27

New Delhi

PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.72

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 89.62

