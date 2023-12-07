Cost of Living LIVE Updates December 7: The cost of living is the amount of money one needs to survive in a given place – and one's most essential needs such as food, water, housing, taxes, cost of commute, healthcare, etc. The high rate of inflation has pushed up the cost of living across the globe, burning a hole in the common man's pocket. Since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, the cost of raw materials and commodities has gone up. This has increased India's payments outgo for oil, gold, and other commodities.
The services sector growth in India fell to a one-year low in November on softer expansions in new work intakes and output, despite receding price pressures, a monthly survey said on December 5. The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Services Business Activity Index fell from 58.4 in October to a one-year low of 56.9 in November. Despite witnessing a month-on-month decline, the rate of expansion was stronger than its long-run average. In Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) parlance, a print above 50 means expansion while a score below 50 denotes contraction. The survey is compiled from responses to questionnaires sent to a panel of around 400 service sector companies.
India's consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation, or retail inflation, might have risen above the RBI's tolerance limit of 6 percent in November, from 4.87 percent in October, according to Barclays' estimates. "We estimate that CPI inflation rose in November to 6.15 percent year-on-year (YoY), a sharp reversal from the moderating trajectory over the past couple of months (October: 4.9 percent, September: 5 percent). Core inflation likely remained stable, and we expect further deflation in fuel prices," Barclays said in a report.
Global luxury brands knock at India gate
Global luxury brands spanning apparel, cosmetics, and accessories are gunning for the Indian market, at a time when malls dedicated to the uber-rich are sprouting across the country. According to multiple industry executives, a dozen luxury brands are close to opening their first India stores or looking to scale up their presence in the country.
Among these is Dolce & Gabbana of Italy, which plans to start its Indian journey with private appointments in December, to be followed by full-fledged stores in Delhi and Mumbai. Read more here
Google Bard, Pixel 8 Pro now come powered with new Gemini AI model. Here's what you should know
Google on Wednesday announced the company's most powerful language model yet - Gemini. Google said that Gemini beats OpenAI's GPT-4 language model and human experts on massive multitask language understanding (MMLU) tasks.
The Mountain View, California-based company also said that Gemini AI Nano, the more efficient version of the language model, will now be used to power on-device tasks on the Pixel 8 Pro. The Pixel 8 Pro will use the Gemini model to power new features such as offering a summary of recorded conversations and AI-powered replies to conversations. Check details here
Fuel price in metro cities on December 07, 2023 | Thursday
Fuel rates are revised at 06:00 A.M every day. Since June 2017, fuel prices in India have been revised daily, and this is called the dynamic fuel price method.
Bangalore
PETROL (Rs/L) - 101.94
DIESEL (Rs/L) - 87.94
Chandigarh
PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.2
DIESEL (Rs/L) - 84.26
Chennai
PETROL (Rs/L) - 102.63
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹94.33
Kolkata
PETROL (Rs/L) - 106.03
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹92.76
Mumbai City
PETROL (Rs/L) - 106.31
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹94.27
New Delhi
PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.72
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹89.62
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!