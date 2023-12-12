LIVE UPDATES

Cost of Living LIVE Updates Dec 12: Fuel prices steady. Check petrol and diesel prices in your city

1 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2023, 11:09 AM IST

Cost of Living LIVE Updates December 12: The high rate of inflation has pushed up the cost of living across the globe, burning a hole in the common man's pocket. In some relief, India's retail inflation witnessed a notable decline in September, dropping to a three-month low.