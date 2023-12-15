Cost of Living LIVE Updates December 15: The cost of living is the amount of money one needs to survive in a given place – and one's most essential needs such as food, water, housing, taxes, cost of commute, healthcare, etc. The high rate of inflation has pushed up the cost of living across the globe, burning a hole in the common man's pocket. Since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, the cost of raw materials and commodities has gone up. This has increased India's payments outgo for oil, gold, and other commodities.
Wholesale price-based inflation increased by 0.26 percent in November compared to (-) 0.52 percent in October. WPI inflation, which had been negative for the last seven months, rose sharply in November due to higher food prices, according to official data released on December 14.
"The annual rate of inflation based on all India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) number is 0.26 percent (Provisional) for November 2023 (over November 2022). Positive rate of inflation in November 2023 is primarily due to increasing prices of food articles, minerals, machinery & equipment, computer, electronics & optical products, motor vehicles, other transport equipment and other manufacturing, etc.," said an official release.
November saw an increase in food inflation of 8.18 percent, up from 2.53 percent in October. The month-over-month change in the WPI index for November 2023 stood at 0.53 percent as compared to October 2023.
Gold extends gains to reach weekly high after Fed rate cut outlook lowers US dollar, yields
The gold prices touched a one-week high after the US dollar and Treasury yields plunged in response to the US Federal Reserve's dovish outlook. The US Federal Reserve signalled to put an end to its interest rate-hiking policy and gave a hint of lower borrowing costs in 2024.
Spot gold rose 1% at $2,046.69 per ounce as of 9:46 a.m. ET (1446 GMT), after surging 2.4% on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures jumped 3.2%, to $2,061.60, according to news agency Reuters.
Back home, gold price jumped ₹1,130 to ₹62,950 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday amid strong trends in the global markets, according to HDFC Securities. The market experts have given a positive outlook for gold with a better target price. See what experts say here
Fuel price in metro cities on December 15, 2023 | Chandigarh
PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.2
DIESEL (Rs/L) - 84.26
Fuel price in metro cities on December 15, 2023 | Chennai
PETROL (Rs/L) - 102.63
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹94.33
Fuel price in metro cities on December 15, 2023 | Kolkata
PETROL (Rs/L) - 106.03
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹92.76
Fuel price in metro cities on December 15, 2023 | Bengaluru
PETROL (Rs/L) - 101.94
DIESEL (Rs/L) - 87.94
Fuel price in metro cities on December 15, 2023 | Mumbai City
PETROL (Rs/L) - 106.31
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹94.27
Fuel price in metro cities on December 15, 2023 | New Delhi
Fuel rates are revised at 06:00 A.M every day. Since June 2017, fuel prices in India have been revised daily, and this is called the dynamic fuel price method.
PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.72
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹89.62
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!