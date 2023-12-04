Cost of Living Live Updates Dec 4: Fuel prices steady. Check your city here

Cost of Living LIVE December 4: The cost of living is basically the amount of money one needs to survive in a given place – and one's most essential needs such as food, water, housing, taxes, cost of commute, healthcare, etc. The high rate of inflation has pushed up the cost of living across the globe, burning a hole in the common man's pocket. Since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, the cost of raw materials and commodities has gone up. This has increased India's payments outgo for oil, gold, and other commodities.
Fuelled by rising food inflation, the retail inflation for agricultural labourers and rural workers increased marginally to 7.08 per cent and 6.92 percent in October, respectively, from 6.70 percent and 6.55 percent respectively in September 2023, said the labour ministry in a statement on Monday.
Food inflation stood at 8.42 percent and 8.18 percent for the Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourer (CPI-AL) and Consumer Price Index for Rural Labourer (CPI-RL) in October 2023 compared to 8.06 percent and 7.73 percent respectively in September 2023. The values of CPI-AL and CPI-RL came in at 7.05 percent and 7.00 percent respectively during the corresponding month of the previous year.
Gold rate today at all-time high on US Fed rate cut bets
Gold rate today: On account of US Fed rate cut buzz after Jerome Powell's speech, gold price today ascended above $2,100 levels and hit a new life-time high of $2,146 per ounce levels in early morning session in Asian stock market.
Gold rate today ascended to a new life-time peak in domestic market as well. Gold future contract for February 2024 expiry on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), opened upside and went on to hit new life-time high of ₹64,000 per 10 gm levels. However, gold price retraced from new highs after profit booking trigger and came below $2,100 levels after an hour of early morning trade.
Bath & Body Works owner Apparel Group partners with Shoppers Stop
Bath & Body Works owner Apparel Group has exclusively partnered with Shoppers Stop, to expand the presence of the American fragrance brand - Bath & Body Works - into the Indian market. Shoppers Stop will be home to the Bath & Body Works first shop-in-shop at the popular City Centre Mall in Salt Lake, Kolkata.
Through its network of nearly 40 stores nationwide and a dedicated Indian website, Bath & Body Works has carved a prominent niche in the beauty industry, cultivating a devoted customer base, and cementing its position as a leading player in the Indian beauty arena.
Fuel price in metro cities on December 4, 2023 | Monday
Fuel rates are revised at 06:00 A.M every day. Since June 2017, fuel prices in India have been revised daily, and this is called the dynamic fuel price method.
Bangalore
PETROL (Rs/L) - 101.94
DIESEL (Rs/L) - 87.94
Chandigarh
PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.2
DIESEL (Rs/L) - 84.26
Chennai
PETROL (Rs/L) - 102.63
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹94.33
Kolkata
PETROL (Rs/L) - 106.03
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹92.76
Mumbai City
PETROL (Rs/L) - 106.31
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹94.27
New Delhi
PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.72
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹89.62
