LIVE UPDATES

Cost of Living LIVE Updates Feb 07: Fuel prices unchanged. Petrol and diesel prices are steady. Check here

1 min read . Updated: 07 Feb 2024, 11:11 AM IST

Cost of Living LIVE Updates Feb 07: The high rate of inflation has pushed up the cost of living across the globe, burning a hole in the common man's pocket. In some relief, India's retail inflation witnessed a notable decline in September, dropping to a three-month low.