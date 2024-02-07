Hello User
Cost of Living LIVE Updates Feb 07: The high rate of inflation has pushed up the cost of living across the globe, burning a hole in the common man's pocket. In some relief, India's retail inflation witnessed a notable decline in September, dropping to a three-month low.

Cost of Living LIVE Updates February 07: The cost of living is the amount of money one needs to survive in a given place – and one's most essential needs such as food, water, housing, taxes, cost of commute, healthcare, etc. The high rate of inflation has pushed up the cost of living across the globe, burning a hole in the common man's pocket. Since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, the cost of raw materials and commodities has gone up. This has increased India's payments outgo for oil, gold, and other commodities.

07 Feb 2024, 11:11 AM IST Fuel price in metro cities on February 07, 2024 | Lucknow and Hyderabad

Fuel price in metro cities on February 07, 2024 | Lucknow

PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.57

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 89.76

Fuel price in metro cities on February 07, 2024 | Hyderabad

PETROL (Rs/L) - 109.66

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 97.82

07 Feb 2024, 10:57 AM IST Fuel price in metro cities on February 07, 2024 | Gurugram and Noida

Fuel price in metro cities on February 07, 2024 | Gurugram

PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.84

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 89.72

Fuel price in metro cities on February 07, 2024 | Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar)

PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.59

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 89.96

07 Feb 2024, 10:48 AM IST Fuel price in metro cities on February 7, 2024 | Mumbai, Bengaluru and New Delhi

Fuel rates are revised at 06:00 A.M every day. Since June 2017, fuel prices in India have been revised daily, and this is called the dynamic fuel price method.

Fuel price in metro cities on February 7, 2024 | Mumbai City

PETROL (Rs/L) - 106.31

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 94.27

Fuel price in metro cities on January 16, 2024 | Bengaluru

PETROL (Rs/L) - 101.94

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 87.94

Fuel price in metro cities on January 16, 2024 | New Delhi

PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.72

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 89.62

