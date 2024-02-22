Cost of Living LIVE Updates February 22: The cost of living is the amount of money one needs to survive in a given place – and one's most essential needs such as food, water, housing, taxes, cost of commute, healthcare, etc. The high rate of inflation has pushed up the cost of living across the globe, burning a hole in the common man's pocket. Since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, the cost of raw materials and commodities has gone up. This has increased India's payments outgo for oil, gold, and other commodities.
Fuel price in metro cities on February 22, 2024 | Patna and Jaipur
Fuel price in metro cities on February 22, 2024 | Patna
PETROL (Rs/L) - 107.24
DIESEL (Rs/L) - 94.04
Fuel price in metro cities on February 22, 2024 | Jaipur
PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.20
DIESEL (Rs/L) - 93.72
Fuel price in metro cities on February 22, 2024 | Kolkata and Ghaziabad
Fuel price in metro cities on February 22, 2024 | Kolkata
PETROL (Rs/L) - 106.03
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹92.76
Fuel price in metro cities on February 22, 2024 | Ghaziabad
PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.58
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹89.75
Fuel price in metro cities on February 22, 2024 | Chandigarh and Chennai
Fuel price in metro cities on February 22, 2024 | Chandigarh
PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.2
DIESEL (Rs/L) - 84.26
Fuel price in metro cities on February 22, 2024 | Chennai
PETROL (Rs/L) - 102.63
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹94.33
Fuel price in metro cities on February 22, 2024 | Lucknow and Hyderabad
Fuel price in metro cities on February 22, 2024 | Lucknow
PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.57
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹89.76
Fuel price in metro cities on February 22, 2024 | Hyderabad
PETROL (Rs/L) - 109.66
DIESEL (Rs/L) - 97.82
Fuel price in metro cities on February 22, 2024 | Gurugram and Noida
Fuel price in metro cities on February 22, 2024 | Gurugram
PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.84
DIESEL (Rs/L) - 89.72
Fuel price in metro cities on February 22, 2024 | Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar)
PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.59
DIESEL (Rs/L) - 89.96
Fuel price in metro cities on February 22, 2024 | Mumbai, Bengaluru and New Delhi
Fuel rates are revised at 06:00 A.M every day. Since June 2017, fuel prices in India have been revised daily, and this is called the dynamic fuel price method.
Fuel price in metro cities on February 22, 2024 | Mumbai City
PETROL (Rs/L) - 106.31
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹94.27
Fuel price in metro cities on February 22, 2024 | Bengaluru
PETROL (Rs/L) - 101.94
DIESEL (Rs/L) - 87.94
Fuel price in metro cities on February 22, 2024 | New Delhi
PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.72
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹89.62
