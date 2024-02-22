Cost of Living LIVE Updates Feb 22: Fuel prices steady. Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged. Check your city here

LIVE UPDATES

2 min read . 12:45 PM IST

Cost of Living LIVE Updates Feb 22: The high rate of inflation has pushed up the cost of living across the globe, burning a hole in the common man's pocket. In some relief, India's retail inflation witnessed a notable decline in September, dropping to a three-month low.