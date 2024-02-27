Cost of Living LIVE Updates February 27: The cost of living is the amount of money one needs to survive in a given place – and one's most essential needs such as food, water, housing, taxes, cost of commute, healthcare, etc. The high rate of inflation has pushed up the cost of living across the globe, burning a hole in the common man's pocket. Since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, the cost of raw materials and commodities has gone up. This has increased India's payments outgo for oil, gold, and other commodities.
The Indian economy, which expanded at a four-month high in January, continued to strengthen in February, seeing accelerations in both manufacturing and services sectors during the month. While services sector output climbed to a seven-month high in February, manufacturing sector output reached a five-month high, firming India’s position as one of the fastest-growing major economies.
Fuel price in metro cities on February 27, 2024 | Lucknow
PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.57
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹89.76
Fuel price in metro cities on February 27, 2024 | Hyderabad
PETROL (Rs/L) - 109.66
DIESEL (Rs/L) - 97.82
Fuel price in metro cities on February 27, 2024 | Gurugram
PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.84
DIESEL (Rs/L) - 89.72
Fuel price in metro cities on February 27, 2024 | Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar)
PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.59
DIESEL (Rs/L) - 89.96
Fuel rates are revised at 06:00 A.M every day. Since June 2017, fuel prices in India have been revised daily, and this is called the dynamic fuel price method.
Fuel price in metro cities on February 27, 2024 | Mumbai City
PETROL (Rs/L) - 106.31
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹94.27
Fuel price in metro cities on February 27, 2024 | Bengaluru
PETROL (Rs/L) - 101.94
DIESEL (Rs/L) - 87.94
Fuel price in metro cities on February 27, 2024 | New Delhi
PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.72
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹89.62
