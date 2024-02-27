Hello User
Cost of Living LIVE Updates Feb 27: Fuel prices steady. Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged. Check your city here

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:39 AM IST
Livemint

Cost of Living LIVE Updates Feb 27: The high rate of inflation has pushed up the cost of living across the globe, burning a hole in the common man's pocket. In some relief, India's retail inflation witnessed a notable decline in September, dropping to a three-month low.

File image of a petrol pump. Fuel prices remain unchanged in India ahead of the Lok Sabha elections

Cost of Living LIVE Updates February 27: The cost of living is the amount of money one needs to survive in a given place – and one's most essential needs such as food, water, housing, taxes, cost of commute, healthcare, etc. The high rate of inflation has pushed up the cost of living across the globe, burning a hole in the common man's pocket. Since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, the cost of raw materials and commodities has gone up. This has increased India's payments outgo for oil, gold, and other commodities.

The Indian economy, which expanded at a four-month high in January, continued to strengthen in February, seeing accelerations in both manufacturing and services sectors during the month. While services sector output climbed to a seven-month high in February, manufacturing sector output reached a five-month high, firming India’s position as one of the fastest-growing major economies.

27 Feb 2024, 10:39 AM IST Fuel price in metro cities on February 27, 2024 | Lucknow and Hyderabad

Fuel price in metro cities on February 27, 2024 | Lucknow

PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.57

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 89.76

Fuel price in metro cities on February 27, 2024 | Hyderabad

PETROL (Rs/L) - 109.66

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 97.82

27 Feb 2024, 10:20 AM IST Fuel price in metro cities on February 27, 2024 | Gurugram and Noida

Fuel price in metro cities on February 27, 2024 | Gurugram

PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.84

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 89.72

Fuel price in metro cities on February 27, 2024 | Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar)

PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.59

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 89.96

27 Feb 2024, 10:09 AM IST Fuel price in metro cities on February 27, 2024 | Mumbai, Bengaluru and New Delhi

Fuel rates are revised at 06:00 A.M every day. Since June 2017, fuel prices in India have been revised daily, and this is called the dynamic fuel price method.

Fuel price in metro cities on February 27, 2024 | Mumbai City

PETROL (Rs/L) - 106.31

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 94.27

Fuel price in metro cities on February 27, 2024 | Bengaluru

PETROL (Rs/L) - 101.94

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 87.94

Fuel price in metro cities on February 27, 2024 | New Delhi

PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.72

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 89.62

