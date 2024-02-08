Cost Of Living Live Updates February 8: The cost of living refers to the financial resources required for survival in a particular location, encompassing essential needs like food, shelter, utilities, transportation, taxes, and healthcare. Elevated inflation rates globally have escalated the cost of living, burdening ordinary individuals financially. The outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war has further amplified the prices of raw materials and commodities, leading to increased expenditure for India on items like oil, gold, and other essential commodities. Cost of Living (COL) represents the essential funds necessary for an individual to sustain themselves in a specific area, factoring in various expenses such as housing, food, education, healthcare, transportation, and taxes. The six-member monetary policy committee (MPC), consisting of three Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and three external members, left the key repo rate unchanged at 6.50%. The committee said it would remain focused on 'withdrawal of accommodation', suggesting the central bank intends to keep monetary policy restrictive. The Indian economy is expected to expand 7.3% in the year ending March 31, 2024 and the central bank projected growth of 7% in 2024-25, in line with the federal government's forecast.
Cost Of Living Live Updates February 8: India's central bank leaves rates unchanged, as expected
India's key rate was left unchanged for a sixth straight meeting on Thursday, in line with expectations, as inflation remained above the central bank's 4% medium-term target while economic growth continued to be resilient.
The six-member monetary policy committee (MPC), consisting of three Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and three external members, left the key repo rate unchanged at 6.50%.
