Cost of Living LIVE Updates January 04: The cost of living is the amount of money one needs to survive in a given place – and one's most essential needs such as food, water, housing, taxes, cost of commute, healthcare, etc. The high rate of inflation has pushed up the cost of living across the globe, burning a hole in the common man's pocket. Since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, the cost of raw materials and commodities has gone up. This has increased India's payments outgo for oil, gold, and other commodities.
On Wednesday, oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri responded to expectations of a reduction in petrol and diesel prices given softening international oil rates by saying that the global market is in a "highly turbulent" situation and has to stabilise before any cut.
"There has been no discussion with OMCs on any such issue," Puri told reporters when asked if the government has held discussions with the three firms on a reduction in fuel prices.
The oil companies, he said, make their own decisions of fuel pricing. "We are in a highly turbulent situation. There are two areas on the global map which are in conflict situation," he said referring to the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Hamas conflict that has led to cargo ships being attacked in the Red Sea. (PTI)
Fuel price in metro cities on January 4, 2024 | Gurugram
PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.84
DIESEL (Rs/L) - 89.72
Fuel price in metro cities on January 4, 2024 | Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar)
PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.59
DIESEL (Rs/L) - 89.96
Fuel price in metro cities on January 4, 2024 | Ghaziabad
PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.58
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹89.75
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!