Cost of Living LIVE Updates January 05: The cost of living is the amount of money one needs to survive in a given place – and one's most essential needs such as food, water, housing, taxes, cost of commute, healthcare, etc. The high rate of inflation has pushed up the cost of living across the globe, burning a hole in the common man's pocket. Since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, the cost of raw materials and commodities has gone up. This has increased India's payments outgo for oil, gold, and other commodities.
India feeds strategic partners despite the ban on rice exports
Despite a ban on rice exports, India continues to feed the world, especially its strategic neighbours such as Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and Iran, as well as the wider ASEAN region.
According to government data analyzed by Mint, rice export to South Asian countries alone was $567 million in the first eight months of the current 2023-24 fiscal, as compared to $1.24 billion in the corresponding period last year.
In the case of ASEAN countries, rice export was at $341 million in April-November 2023 compared to $541 million in the same period of 2022. The South Asian countries named above are not part of Asean.
The figures show that rice export is taking place to these countries under bilateral arrangements despite the ban, although prices may not be comparable. Read full
Gold & Silver Prices in Your City: Check list
- Chennai has a gold price of Rs.64530.0/10g and a silver price of Rs.78000.0/1kg.
- Delhi has a gold price of Rs.63970.0/10g and a silver price of Rs.76600.0/1kg.
- Mumbai has a gold price of Rs.63820.0/10g and a silver price of Rs.76600.0/1kg.
- Kolkata has a gold price of Rs.63820.0/10g and a silver price of Rs.76600.0/1kg.
Gold & Silver Prices Today
Gold prices remained steady on Friday. The cost of 24-carat gold is Rs.6397.0 per gm, and the cost of 22-carat gold is Rs.5865.0 per gm. The price change in 24-carat gold in the last week has been -0.42%, whereas in the last month, it has been -2.21%.
Silver costs Rs.76600.0 per kg, down by Rs.2000.0 per kg.
The gold April 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.63071.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.079% at the time of publishing.
The silver March 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.72619.0 per kg, up by 0.391% at the time of publishing. More
PMI: India's services grew at a three-month high in December on buoyant demand
India's services industry closed the year on a strong note, with vigorous growth in December, as per the HSBC India Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI). Released by S&P Global, the survey noted that PMI for December surged to 59.0, marking a notable rise from November's one-year low of 56.9.
Reuters reported that this increase is the 29th consecutive month of expansion, with the index comfortably above the 50-mark, a threshold separating growth from contraction.
Although the manufacturing sector index released on January 3 for December declined to 54.9, the robust performance of the services industry pushed the overall HSBC India Composite PMI Output Index to a three-month high of 58.5. Read here
Fuel price in metro cities on January 5, 2024 | Lucknow and Hyderabad
Fuel price in metro cities on January 5, 2024 | Lucknow
PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.57
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹89.76
Fuel price in metro cities on January 5, 2024 | Hyderabad
PETROL (Rs/L) - 109.66
DIESEL (Rs/L) - 97.82
Fuel price in metro cities on January 5, 2024 | Patna and Jaipur
Fuel price in metro cities on January 5, 2024 | Patna
PETROL (Rs/L) - 107.24
DIESEL (Rs/L) - 94.04
Fuel price in metro cities on January 5, 2024 | Jaipur
PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.20
DIESEL (Rs/L) - 93.72
Fuel price in metro cities on January 5, 2024 | Chandigarh, Chennai, and Kolkata
Fuel price in metro cities on January 5, 2024 | Chandigarh
PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.2
DIESEL (Rs/L) - 84.26
Fuel price in metro cities on January 5, 2024 | Chennai
PETROL (Rs/L) - 102.63
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹94.33
Fuel price in metro cities on January 5, 2024 | Kolkata
PETROL (Rs/L) - 106.03
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹92.76
Fuel price in metro cities on January 5, 2024 | Mumbai, Bengaluru and New Delhi
Fuel price in metro cities on January 5, 2024 | Mumbai City
PETROL (Rs/L) - 106.31
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹94.27
Fuel price in metro cities on January 5, 2024 | Bengaluru
PETROL (Rs/L) - 101.94
DIESEL (Rs/L) - 87.94
Fuel price in metro cities on January 5, 2024 | New Delhi
PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.72
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹89.62
Fuel price in metro cities on January 5, 2024 | Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad
Fuel rates are revised at 06:00 A.M every day. Since June 2017, fuel prices in India have been revised daily, and this is called the dynamic fuel price method.
Fuel price in metro cities on January 5, 2024 | Gurugram
PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.84
DIESEL (Rs/L) - 89.72
Fuel price in metro cities on January 5, 2024 | Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar)
PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.59
DIESEL (Rs/L) - 89.96
Fuel price in metro cities on January 5, 2024 | Ghaziabad
PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.58
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹89.75
