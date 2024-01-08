Cost of Living LIVE Updates January 08: The cost of living is the amount of money one needs to survive in a given place – and one's most essential needs such as food, water, housing, taxes, cost of commute, healthcare, etc. The high rate of inflation has pushed up the cost of living across the globe, burning a hole in the common man's pocket. Since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, the cost of raw materials and commodities has gone up. This has increased India's payments outgo for oil, gold, and other commodities.
Fuel price in metro cities on January 8, 2024 | Lucknow
PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.57
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹89.76
Fuel price in metro cities on January 8, 2024 | Hyderabad
PETROL (Rs/L) - 109.66
DIESEL (Rs/L) - 97.82
Fuel price in metro cities on January 8, 2024 | Patna
PETROL (Rs/L) - 107.24
DIESEL (Rs/L) - 94.04
Fuel price in metro cities on January 8, 2024 | Jaipur
PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.20
DIESEL (Rs/L) - 93.72
Fuel price in metro cities on January 8, 2024 | Chandigarh
PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.2
DIESEL (Rs/L) - 84.26
Fuel price in metro cities on January 8, 2024 | Chennai
PETROL (Rs/L) - 102.63
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹94.33
Fuel price in metro cities on January 8, 2024 | Kolkata
PETROL (Rs/L) - 106.03
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹92.76
Fuel rates are revised at 06:00 A.M every day. Since June 2017, fuel prices in India have been revised daily, and this is called the dynamic fuel price method.
Fuel price in metro cities on January 8, 2024 | Gurugram
PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.84
DIESEL (Rs/L) - 89.72
Fuel price in metro cities on January 8, 2024 | Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar)
PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.59
DIESEL (Rs/L) - 89.96
Fuel price in metro cities on January 8, 2024 | Ghaziabad
PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.58
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹89.75
Fuel rates are revised at 06:00 A.M every day. Since June 2017, fuel prices in India have been revised daily, and this is called the dynamic fuel price method.
Fuel price in metro cities on January 8, 2024 | Mumbai City
PETROL (Rs/L) - 106.31
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹94.27
Fuel price in metro cities on January 8, 2024 | Bengaluru
PETROL (Rs/L) - 101.94
DIESEL (Rs/L) - 87.94
Fuel price in metro cities on January 8, 2024 | New Delhi
PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.72
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹89.62
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!