LIVE UPDATES

Cost of Living LIVE Updates Jan 12: Petrol and diesel prices steady. Check here

2 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2024, 12:03 PM IST

Cost of Living LIVE Updates Jan 12: The high rate of inflation has pushed up the cost of living across the globe, burning a hole in the common man's pocket. In some relief, India's retail inflation witnessed a notable decline in September, dropping to a three-month low.