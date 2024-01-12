Cost of Living LIVE Updates Jan 12: Petrol and diesel prices steady. Check here

Cost of Living LIVE Updates January 12: The cost of living is the amount of money one needs to survive in a given place – and one's most essential needs such as food, water, housing, taxes, cost of commute, healthcare, etc. The high rate of inflation has pushed up the cost of living across the globe, burning a hole in the common man's pocket. Since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, the cost of raw materials and commodities has gone up. This has increased India's payments outgo for oil, gold, and other commodities.
While personal finance strategies can vary based on individual circumstances, here are some personal finance mistakes you should try to steer clear of in 2024. Read here
All eyes are on India's retail inflation print for December after the US consumer price inflation came in above expectations. India’s retail inflation is expected to rise mildly in December due to elevated prices of pulses, tomatoes, and onions, but it is unlikely to have a significant impact on the market sentiment.
Analysts and economists expect a mild rise in the December CPI print on elevated prices of pulses, tomatoes, and onions. India's CPI-based inflation was at 4.87 percent in October. However, it rebounded in November to a three-month high of 5.5 percent. Read more
Fuel price in metro cities on January 12, 2024 | Chandigarh
PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.2
DIESEL (Rs/L) - 84.26
Fuel price in metro cities on January 12, 2024 | Chennai
PETROL (Rs/L) - 102.63
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹94.33
Fuel price in metro cities on January 12, 2024 | Kolkata
PETROL (Rs/L) - 106.03
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹92.76
Fuel price in metro cities on January 12, 2024 | Patna
PETROL (Rs/L) - 107.24
DIESEL (Rs/L) - 94.04
Fuel price in metro cities on January 12, 2024 | Jaipur
PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.20
DIESEL (Rs/L) - 93.72
Fuel price in metro cities on January 12, 2024 | Lucknow
PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.57
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹89.76
Fuel price in metro cities on January 12, 2024 | Hyderabad
PETROL (Rs/L) - 109.66
DIESEL (Rs/L) - 97.82
Fuel price in metro cities on January 12, 2024 | Gurugram
PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.84
DIESEL (Rs/L) - 89.72
Fuel price in metro cities on January 12, 2024 | Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar)
PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.59
DIESEL (Rs/L) - 89.96
Fuel price in metro cities on January 12, 2024 | Ghaziabad
PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.58
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹89.75
Fuel rates are revised at 06:00 A.M every day. Since June 2017, fuel prices in India have been revised daily, and this is called the dynamic fuel price method.
Fuel price in metro cities on January 12, 2024 | Mumbai City
PETROL (Rs/L) - 106.31
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹94.27
Fuel price in metro cities on January 12, 2024 | Bengaluru
PETROL (Rs/L) - 101.94
DIESEL (Rs/L) - 87.94
Fuel price in metro cities on January 12, 2024 | New Delhi
PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.72
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹89.62
