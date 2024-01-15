 Cost of Living LIVE Updates Jan 15: Petrol and diesel prices steady. Check fuel rates in your city here | Mint
Cost of Living LIVE Updates Jan 15: Petrol and diesel prices steady. Check fuel rates in your city here
LIVE UPDATES

Cost of Living LIVE Updates Jan 15: Petrol and diesel prices steady. Check fuel rates in your city here

1 min read . Updated: 15 Jan 2024, 11:34 AM IST
Livemint

Cost of Living LIVE Updates Jan 15: The high rate of inflation has pushed up the cost of living across the globe, burning a hole in the common man's pocket. In some relief, India's retail inflation witnessed a notable decline in September, dropping to a three-month low.

File image of an attendant fueling a vehicle at a Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. gas station in New Delhi (Photographer: Prashanth Vishwanathan/Bloomberg)Premium
File image of an attendant fueling a vehicle at a Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. gas station in New Delhi (Photographer: Prashanth Vishwanathan/Bloomberg)

Cost of Living LIVE Updates January 15: The cost of living is the amount of money one needs to survive in a given place – and one's most essential needs such as food, water, housing, taxes, cost of commute, healthcare, etc. The high rate of inflation has pushed up the cost of living across the globe, burning a hole in the common man's pocket. Since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, the cost of raw materials and commodities has gone up. This has increased India's payments outgo for oil, gold, and other commodities.

15 Jan 2024, 11:34:46 AM IST

Fuel price in metro cities on January 15, 2024 | Kolkata and Ghaziabad

Fuel price in metro cities on January 15, 2024 | Kolkata

PETROL (Rs/L) - 106.03

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 92.76

Fuel price in metro cities on January 15, 2024 | Ghaziabad

PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.58

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 89.75

15 Jan 2024, 11:12:34 AM IST

Fuel price in metro cities on January 15, 2024 | Chandigarh and Chennai

Fuel price in metro cities on January 15, 2024 | Chandigarh

PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.2

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 84.26

Fuel price in metro cities on January 15, 2024 | Chennai

PETROL (Rs/L) - 102.63

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 94.33

15 Jan 2024, 11:01:41 AM IST

Fuel price in metro cities on January 15, 2024 | Lucknow and Hyderabad

Fuel price in metro cities on January 15, 2024 | Lucknow

PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.57

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 89.76

Fuel price in metro cities on January 15, 2024 | Hyderabad

PETROL (Rs/L) - 109.66

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 97.82

15 Jan 2024, 10:46:40 AM IST

Fuel price in metro cities on January 15, 2024 | Gurugram and Noida

Fuel price in metro cities on January 15, 2024 | Gurugram

PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.84

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 89.72

Fuel price in metro cities on January 15, 2024 | Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar)

PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.59

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 89.96

15 Jan 2024, 10:39:05 AM IST

Fuel price in metro cities on January 15, 2024 | Mumbai, Bengaluru and New Delhi

Fuel rates are revised at 06:00 A.M every day. Since June 2017, fuel prices in India have been revised daily, and this is called the dynamic fuel price method.

Fuel price in metro cities on January 15, 2024 | Mumbai City

PETROL (Rs/L) - 106.31

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 94.27

Fuel price in metro cities on January 15, 2024 | Bengaluru

PETROL (Rs/L) - 101.94

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 87.94

Fuel price in metro cities on January 15, 2024 | New Delhi

PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.72

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 89.62

