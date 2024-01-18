Cost of Living Live Updates Jan 18: Petrol and diesel prices steady. Check Here

Cost of Living Live Updates Jan 18: The cost of living represents the financial amount required for survival in a particular location, encompassing essential needs such as food, water, housing, taxes, commuting expenses, and healthcare. The global surge in inflation has escalated the cost of living, adversely affecting the financial well-being of the common person. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has further contributed to an increase in the prices of raw materials and commodities, leading to a rise in India's expenditures on items like oil, gold, and other commodities.
As of December 2023, India witnessed a 4-month high in retail inflation, reaching 5.69%, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI). This marked an increase from 5.5% in November, hovering close to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) tolerance range of 2-6%.
Cost of Living Live Updates Jan 18: Oil Gains Ground as US Undertakes Fresh Wave of Strikes in Yemen
Oil edged higher as a fresh wave of strikes by the US against Houthi targets in Yemen sustained tensions in the Middle East and reinforced the prospect of prolonged disruptions to global shipping patterns.
Global benchmark Brent topped $78 a barrel after ending lower on Wednesday, while West Texas Intermediate was near $73. The US struck more than a dozen Houthi missile launchers to push back against the Tehran-backed group’s repeated attacks on shipping, US Central Command said. In a sign of tensions elsewhere, Pakistan was reported to have carried out overnight strikes in Iran.
Widely watched timespreads suggest conditions are tightening. Brent’s three-month spread widened to almost $1 a barrel in backwardation, a bullish pattern in which prompt prices command a premium to those further out. That compares with 33 cents in contango, the opposite structure, a month ago.
