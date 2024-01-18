 Cost of Living Live Updates Jan 18: Petrol and diesel prices steady. Check Here | Mint
Cost of Living Live Updates Jan 18: Petrol and diesel prices steady. Check Here
LIVE UPDATES

Cost of Living Live Updates Jan 18: Petrol and diesel prices steady. Check Here

1 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2024, 10:50 AM IST
Livemint

Cost of Living Live Updates Jan 18: The elevated inflation rates have increased the overall cost of living worldwide, placing a strain on the finances of the average person. Providing some respite, India experienced a significant drop in retail inflation in September, reaching a three-month low.

Cost of Living Live Updates Jan 18Premium
Cost of Living Live Updates Jan 18

Cost of Living Live Updates Jan 18: The cost of living represents the financial amount required for survival in a particular location, encompassing essential needs such as food, water, housing, taxes, commuting expenses, and healthcare. The global surge in inflation has escalated the cost of living, adversely affecting the financial well-being of the common person. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has further contributed to an increase in the prices of raw materials and commodities, leading to a rise in India's expenditures on items like oil, gold, and other commodities.

As of December 2023, India witnessed a 4-month high in retail inflation, reaching 5.69%, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI). This marked an increase from 5.5% in November, hovering close to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) tolerance range of 2-6%.

18 Jan 2024, 10:50:38 AM IST

Cost of Living Live Updates Jan 18:  Oil Gains Ground as US Undertakes Fresh Wave of Strikes in Yemen

Oil edged higher as a fresh wave of strikes by the US against Houthi targets in Yemen sustained tensions in the Middle East and reinforced the prospect of prolonged disruptions to global shipping patterns.

Global benchmark Brent topped $78 a barrel after ending lower on Wednesday, while West Texas Intermediate was near $73. The US struck more than a dozen Houthi missile launchers to push back against the Tehran-backed group’s repeated attacks on shipping, US Central Command said. In a sign of tensions elsewhere, Pakistan was reported to have carried out overnight strikes in Iran.

Widely watched timespreads suggest conditions are tightening. Brent’s three-month spread widened to almost $1 a barrel in backwardation, a bullish pattern in which prompt prices command a premium to those further out. That compares with 33 cents in contango, the opposite structure, a month ago.

