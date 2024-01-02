Hello User
Cost of Living LIVE Updates January 2: Fuel rates stable today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:15 AM IST
Livemint

Cost of Living Highlights January 2: The high rate of inflation has pushed up the cost of living across the globe, burning a hole in the common man's pocket. In some relief, India's retail inflation witnessed a notable decline in September, dropping to a three-month low.

Vegetable merchant Shivaji Demre who supplies vegetables to Big Bazaar outlets at Big Bazaar outlet in Vashi Pic: KEDAR BHAT

Cost of Living LIVE January 2: The cost of living is the amount of money one needs to survive in a given place – and one's most essential needs such as food, water, housing, taxes, cost of commute, healthcare, etc. The high rate of inflation has pushed up the cost of living across the globe, burning a hole in the common man's pocket. Since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, the cost of raw materials and commodities has gone up. This has increased India's payments outgo for oil, gold, and other commodities.

02 Jan 2024, 10:15 AM IST Fuel price in metro cities on January 2, 2023 | Hyderabad

Petrol: 109.64 Rs/litre

Diesel: 97.80 Rs/litre

02 Jan 2024, 10:14 AM IST Fuel price in metro cities on January 2, 2023 | Mumbai

Petrol: 106.29 Rs/litre

Diesel: 94.25 Rs/litre

02 Jan 2024, 10:13 AM IST Fuel price in metro cities on January 2, 2023 | Chennai

Petrol: 102.62 Rs/litre

Diesel: 94.22 Rs/litre

02 Jan 2024, 10:12 AM IST Fuel price in metro cities on January 2, 2023 | Kolkata

Petrol: 106.01 Rs/litre

Diesel: 92.74 Rs/litre

02 Jan 2024, 10:11 AM IST Fuel price in metro cities on January 2, 2023 | Delhi

Petrol: 96.76 Rs/litre

Diesel: 89.66 Rs/litre

02 Jan 2024, 10:11 AM IST Fuel price in metro cities on January 2, 2023 | Bengaluru

PETROL (Rs/L) - 101.94

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 87.94

