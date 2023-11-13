comScore
Cost of Living LIVE Updates Nov 13: Fuel prices steady. Check petrol and diesel prices in your city today
LIVE UPDATES

Cost of Living LIVE Updates Nov 13: Fuel prices steady. Check petrol and diesel prices in your city today

1 min read . Updated: 13 Nov 2023, 11:15 AM IST
Livemint

Cost of Living LIVE Updates Nov 13: The high rate of inflation has pushed up the cost of living across the globe, burning a hole in the common man's pocket. In some relief, India's retail inflation witnessed a notable decline in September, dropping to a three-month low.

File image of a petrol pump
File image of a petrol pump (AFP)

Cost of Living LIVE Updates Nov 13: The cost of living is basically the amount of money one needs to survive in a given place - and one's most essential needs such as food, water, housing, taxes, cost of commute, healthcare, etc. The high rate of inflation has pushed up the cost of living across the globe, burning a hole in the common man's pocket. Since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, the cost of raw materials and commodities has gone up. This has increased India's payments outgo for oil, gold, and other commodities.

13 Nov 2023, 11:15:19 AM IST

13 Nov 2023, 09:30:27 AM IST

Fuel price in metro cities on Nov 13, 2023 | Monday

Fuel rates are revised at 06:00 A.M every day. Since June 2017, fuel prices in India have been revised daily, and this is called the dynamic fuel price method.

Bangalore

PETROL (Rs/L) - 101.94

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 87.94

Chandigarh

PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.2

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 84.26

Chennai

PETROL (Rs/L) - 102.63

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 94.33

Kolkata

PETROL (Rs/L) - 106.03

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 92.76

Mumbai City

PETROL (Rs/L) - 106.31

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 94.27

New Delhi

PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.72

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 89.62

