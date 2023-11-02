Cost of Living LIVE updates Nov 2: Fuel prices stable

Cost of living Updates Nov 2 LIVE: The cost of living is basically the amount of money one needs to survive in a given place - to cover one's most essential needs such as food, water, housing, taxes, cost of commute and healthcare, etc. The high rate of inflation has pushed up the cost of living across the globe, burning a hole in common man's pocket. Since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, the cost of raw materials and commodities have gone up. This has increased India's payments outgo for oil, gold, other commodities.
Fuel price in metro cities on Nov 2, 2023 | Thursday
Fuel rates are revised at 06:00 A.M every day. From June 2017, fuel prices in India are revised daily, and this is called the dynamic fuel price method.
Bangalore
PETROL (Rs/L) - 101.94
DIESEL (Rs/L) - 87.94
Chandigarh
PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.2
DIESEL (Rs/L) - 84.26
Chennai
PETROL (Rs/L) - 102.63
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹94.33
Kolkata
PETROL (Rs/L) - 106.03
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹92.76
Mumbai City
PETROL (Rs/L) - 106.31
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹94.27
New Delhi
PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.72
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹89.62
