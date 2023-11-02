comScore
Business News/ Economy / Cost of Living LIVE updates Nov 2: Fuel prices stable
LIVE UPDATES

Cost of Living LIVE updates Nov 2: Fuel prices stable

1 min read . Updated: 02 Nov 2023, 10:31 AM IST
Livemint

Cost of Living updates LIVE Nov 2: The high rate of inflation has pushed up the cost of living across the globe, burning a hole in common man's pocket.

People throng Lajpat Nagar Market for shopping ahead of the Diwali (ANI)Premium
Cost of living Updates Nov 2 LIVE: The cost of living is basically the amount of money one needs to survive in a given place - to cover one's most essential needs such as food, water, housing, taxes, cost of commute and healthcare, etc. The high rate of inflation has pushed up the cost of living across the globe, burning a hole in common man's pocket. Since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, the cost of raw materials and commodities have gone up. This has increased India's payments outgo for oil, gold, other commodities.

02 Nov 2023, 10:31:44 AM IST

Amazon Sale 2023: Up to 61% off on induction stoves

With Amazon sale 2023, you can equip your kitchen with a cutting-edge induction cook top without burning a hole in your pocket. Whether you're a culinary enthusiast experimenting with gourmet recipes or a busy professional juggling work and home life, these cook tops cater to your diverse needs.

The sale features a wide selection of induction cook tops, from single-plate options to multi-burner cookers, each packed with unique features. Explore a range of renowned brands renowned for their innovation and durability, all at incredible discounts. Are you looking for a sleek, portable unit for your compact kitchen? Or perhaps a powerful multi-burner cook top for those grand family feasts? The 2023 Amazon Sale has it all.

Check out 8 cook top options to select from

02 Nov 2023, 10:27:41 AM IST

Fuel price in metro cities on Nov 2, 2023 | Thursday

Fuel rates are revised at 06:00 A.M every day. From June 2017, fuel prices in India are revised daily, and this is called the dynamic fuel price method.

Bangalore

PETROL (Rs/L) - 101.94

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 87.94

Chandigarh

PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.2

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 84.26

Chennai

PETROL (Rs/L) - 102.63

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 94.33

Kolkata

PETROL (Rs/L) - 106.03

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 92.76

Mumbai City

PETROL (Rs/L) - 106.31

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 94.27

New Delhi

PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.72

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 89.62

