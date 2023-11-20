Cost of Living LIVE Updates November 20: The cost of living is basically the amount of money one needs to survive in a given place - and one's most essential needs such as food, water, housing, taxes, cost of commute, healthcare, etc. The high rate of inflation has pushed up the cost of living across the globe, burning a hole in the common man's pocket. Since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, the cost of raw materials and commodities has gone up. This has increased India's payments outgo for oil, gold, and other commodities.
On account of the nosediving US bond yield and US dollar index, gold price today opened upside at ₹60,719 per 10 gm levels on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) and went on to hit an intraday high of ₹60,774 per 10 gm levels within few minutes of commodity market's opening bell today. MCX gold rate extended its rally after logging a 1.60 percent weekly gain last week as minutes of the US Fed meeting is expected this week. In the international market, spot gold price is oscillating around $1,982 per ounce levels.
Silver rate today opened downside at ₹72,997 and went on to touch an intraday low of ₹72,905 per kg levels on MCX. However, the white precious metal gained upside momentum at lower levels and registered a strong recovery from lower levels within an hour of the commodity market's opening bell deals. Silver price on MCX soon entered the positive territory and touched an intraday high of ₹73,310 per kg levels. In the international market, the silver rate today is around $23.75 per ounce levels.
Market experts said that the MCX gold rate today is in ₹60,300 to ₹61,200 per 10 gm range whereas spot gold price is in $1,960 to $2,000 levels. They said that the silver rate today is in ₹71,000 to ₹75,000 range on MCX whereas the spot silver rate today is in the $23 to $24.50 per ounce range. Read full here
Fuel rates are revised at 06:00 A.M every day. Since June 2017, fuel prices in India have been revised daily, and this is called the dynamic fuel price method.
Bangalore
PETROL (Rs/L) - 101.94
DIESEL (Rs/L) - 87.94
Chandigarh
PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.2
DIESEL (Rs/L) - 84.26
Chennai
PETROL (Rs/L) - 102.63
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹94.33
Kolkata
PETROL (Rs/L) - 106.03
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹92.76
Mumbai City
PETROL (Rs/L) - 106.31
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹94.27
New Delhi
PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.72
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹89.62
