Cost of living LIVE updates Nov 24: Black Friday deals hit Indian retailers too

Cost of Living LIVE November 24: The cost of living is basically the amount of money one needs to survive in a given place - and cover one's most essential needs such as food, water, housing, taxes, cost of commute, healthcare, etc. The high rate of inflation has pushed up the cost of living across the globe, burning a hole in the common man's pocket. Since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, the cost of raw materials and commodities has gone up. This has increased India's payments outgo for oil, gold, and other commodities.
With several industry majors announcing heavy discount on their products under Black Friday Sale, customers can save up to ₹17,000 on range of luxury products of Dyson and Apparel Group. Moreover, they can avail an additional 10 percent instant bank offer exclusive to certain purchases made on Dyson.in and Dyson Demo Stores. ( Click here to read about all discount offers)
Taylor Swift Tickets, Paris Trips and Dining Out: Consumers Splurge Even as Savings Fall
A group of US consumers has surprised companies and economists by splurging on Taylor Swift concerts, trips to Paris and dining out — even as their savings decline, reported Bloomberg.
Call them the YOLO consumers.
It’s a cohort that’s never let go of the “you only live once" ethos that emerged during the existential upheaval of Covid-19. They’ve continued spending on experiences for longer than most expected — and they’re a key part of the surprisingly resilient US economy.
“We appreciate there are heightened concerns around the state of the consumer as of late," Josh Weinstein, chief executive officer of cruise operator Carnival Corp., told analysts at the end of September. But consumers are still booking more cruises than ever before, he said, and they’re “continuing to prioritize spending on experiences over material goods."
Take Carli Simpson. The 25-year-old executive assistant and her boyfriend are forgoing physical gifts for the first time this holiday in favor of trips to Colorado in January and Florida in March. The travel allows them to enjoy more time together. “The pandemic, too, kept us from going anywhere," Simpson said in New York.
YOLO spending has helped to power the expansion of US gross domestic product, which grew at the fastest pace in nearly two years in the third quarter. The data was at odds with warnings of a looming recession. - Bloomberg
McLaren F1 team extend Mercedes engine deal to 2030
The McLaren Formula One team will use Mercedes power units until at least 2030 after extending their existing deal into the sport's new engine era that starts in 2026, both parties announced on Friday, reported Reuters.
McLaren, whose drivers are Britain's Lando Norris and Australian Oscar Piastri, are the first customer team to commit to the new Mercedes power unit alongside the works outfit.
"It has been a cornerstone of our motorsport strategy to work with strong customer teams," said Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff in a statement ahead of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
"This has many advantages: it gives a clear competitive benchmark, accelerates our technical learning, and strengthens the overall F1 business case for Mercedes-Benz." - Reuters
Black Friday Sale 2023: Ajio to Croma, deals and offers from Indian retailers
Black Friday, renowned as the inaugural holiday sale for US residents, has gained global popularity, extending its reach to markets like India. In India, customers can access Black Friday deals and offers from international companies, with some local brands also hosting their own sales. If you are anticipating this event, here is a glimpse of what is on offer in India.
Some of the popular retailers are offering great deals and offers on footwear, clothing and gadgets like laptops, smartphones, smartwatches.
Fuel price in metro cities on November 24, 2023 | Friday
Fuel rates are revised at 06:00 A.M every day. Since June 2017, fuel prices in India have been revised daily, and this is called the dynamic fuel price method.
Bangalore
PETROL (Rs/L) - 101.94
DIESEL (Rs/L) - 87.94
Chandigarh
PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.2
DIESEL (Rs/L) - 84.26
Chennai
PETROL (Rs/L) - 102.63
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹94.33
Kolkata
PETROL (Rs/L) - 106.03
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹92.76
Mumbai City
PETROL (Rs/L) - 106.31
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹94.27
New Delhi
PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.72
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹89.62
