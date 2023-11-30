Cost of Living LIVE Updates November 30: The cost of living is basically the amount of money one needs to survive in a given place – and one's most essential needs such as food, water, housing, taxes, cost of commute, healthcare, etc. The high rate of inflation has pushed up the cost of living across the globe, burning a hole in the common man's pocket. Since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, the cost of raw materials and commodities has gone up. This has increased India's payments outgo for oil, gold, and other commodities.
Fuelled by rising food inflation, the retail inflation for agricultural labourers and rural workers increased marginally to 7.08 per cent and 6.92 percent in October, respectively, from 6.70 percent and 6.55 percent respectively in September 2023, said the labour ministry in a statement on Monday.
Food inflation stood at 8.42 percent and 8.18 percent for the Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourer (CPI-AL) and Consumer Price Index for Rural Labourer (CPI-RL) in October 2023 compared to 8.06 percent and 7.73 percent respectively in September 2023. The values of CPI-AL and CPI-RL came in at 7.05 percent and 7.00 percent respectively during the corresponding month of the previous year.
Should ULIP be part of your retirement portfolio? 3 experts weigh in
Planning for retirement is a crucial aspect of one's financial journey, and selecting the right investment instruments to build a solid retirement portfolio is no easy task. Amongst the various options available, Unit Linked Insurance Plans (ULIPs) have gained significant popularity in recent years.
ULIPs offer the dual benefit of insurance coverage and investment opportunities, making them an intriguing proposition for retirees. It gives you the flexibility to invest in high-risk equity funds that offer higher returns, low-risk debt funds or a combination of both, based on your risk appetite.
In this article, we will delve into the subject and provide insights to help you make an informed decision regarding the inclusion of ULIPs in your retirement planning. Read more
Oil ticks higher ahead of OPEC+ policy decision as Black Sea storm disrupts exports; Brent at $82/bbl
Oil prices rose on Wednesday, November 29, as investors turned their attention to the output policy decision by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+), while supply disruption caused by a storm in the Black Sea combined with lower US inventories to drive buying.
Brent crude futures were up 61 cents, or 0.8 per cent, to $82.29 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 75 cents, or 1 per cent, at $77.16 a barrel, according to news agency Reuters. Both benchmarks rose about 2 per cent on Tuesday as the market anticipated that OPEC would extend or deepen supply cuts.
Back home, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil futures due for a December 18 expiry, was last trading higher by 0.55 per cent at ₹6,448 per bbl, having swung between ₹6,323 and ₹6,500 per bbl during the session so far, against a previous close of ₹6,413 per barrel. See details here
Why silver outshined Nifty 50, gold in November 2023 — explained
Despite the stock market rally and Nifty 50 reclaiming the psychological 20,000 levels, the silver price rally outshined the 50-stock index in the month of November. From November till date, the silver price has rallied to the tune of 6 percent in the domestic market whereas, in the international market, the precious white metal has risen more than 9 percent, a return which is much higher than public provident fund (PPF) or bank fixed deposit (FD) returns.
Compared to the silver price rally, the Nifty 50 index managed to register near 5.30 percent MTD (month-to-date) rally of 4.96 percent while gold price appreciated to the tune of around 3 percent only.
According to commodity market experts, depreciation in the US dollar rate and 10-year US bond yield descending close to 4 percent from 16-year higher levels of 5 percent helped gold and silver prices rally in recent sessions. However, positive sentiments in Chinese consumption led to more industrial demand for the precious white metal, which helped silver in outshining the key benchmark index and gold in November 2023. Read full here
Fuel price in metro cities on November 30, 2023 | Thursday
Fuel rates are revised at 06:00 A.M every day. Since June 2017, fuel prices in India have been revised daily, and this is called the dynamic fuel price method.
Bangalore
PETROL (Rs/L) - 101.94
DIESEL (Rs/L) - 87.94
Chandigarh
PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.2
DIESEL (Rs/L) - 84.26
Chennai
PETROL (Rs/L) - 102.63
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹94.33
Kolkata
PETROL (Rs/L) - 106.03
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹92.76
Mumbai City
PETROL (Rs/L) - 106.31
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹94.27
New Delhi
PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.72
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹89.62
