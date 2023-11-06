comScore
Cost of Living LIVE updates Nov 6: Fuel price today
LIVE UPDATES

Cost of Living LIVE updates Nov 6: Fuel price today

1 min read . Updated: 06 Nov 2023, 09:58 AM IST
Livemint

Cost of Living updates Nov 3: The high rate of inflation has pushed up the cost of living across the globe, burning a hole in the common man's pocket. In some relief, India's retail inflation witnessed a notable decline in September, dropping to a three-month low.

File photo (REUTERS)Premium
File photo (REUTERS)

Cost of living Updates LIVE Nov 6: The cost of living is basically the amount of money one needs to survive in a given place - and one's most essential needs such as food, water, housing, taxes, cost of commute, healthcare, etc. The high rate of inflation has pushed up the cost of living across the globe, burning a hole in the common man's pocket. Since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, the cost of raw materials and commodities has gone up. This has increased India's payments outgo for oil, gold, and other commodities.

06 Nov 2023, 09:58:43 AM IST

06 Nov 2023, 09:58:43 AM IST

Fuel price in metro cities on Nov 6, 2023 | Monday

Fuel rates are revised at 06:00 A.M every day. From June 2017, fuel prices in India are revised daily, and this is called the dynamic fuel price method.

 

Bangalore

PETROL (Rs/L) - 101.94

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 87.94

Chandigarh

PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.2

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 84.26

Chennai

PETROL (Rs/L) - 102.63

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 94.33

Kolkata

PETROL (Rs/L) - 106.03

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 92.76

Mumbai City

PETROL (Rs/L) - 106.31

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 94.27

New Delhi

PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.72

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 89.62

