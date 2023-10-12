The cost of living is basically the amount of money one needs to survive in a given place - to cover one's most essential needs such as food, water, housing, taxes, cost of commute and healthcare, etc. The high rate of inflation has pushed up the cost of living across the globe, burning a hole in common man's pocket. Since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, the cost of raw materials and commodities have gone up. This has increased India's payments outgo for oil, gold, other commodities.
Cost of fuel has a huge impact on cost of living as fuel inflation has cascading effect on prices of fruits, vegetables and other essential food items. On October 12, petrol price in Delhi stood at ₹96.72 - lowest among metro cities - and in Mumbai it is at ₹106.31 - highest among Indian metro cities.
Meanwhile, diesel price in Delhi were unchanged at ₹89.62 on October 12 and in Mumbai at ₹94.27. Track fuel prices data for different cities on Mint here.
Fuel prices in India are influenced by many factors, the biggest of them all being the price of Crude Oil in the international market.
