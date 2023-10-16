The cost of living is basically the amount of money one needs to survive in a given place - to cover one's most essential needs such as food, water, housing, taxes, cost of commute and healthcare, etc. The high rate of inflation has pushed up the cost of living across the globe, burning a hole in common man's pocket. Since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, the cost of raw materials and commodities have gone up. This has increased India's payments outgo for oil, gold, other commodities.
Consumer Price Index for September
India's retail inflation witnessed a notable decline in September, dropping to a three-month low. After reaching its peak level in the past 15 months, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) experienced a cooling effect, mainly attributed to lower vegetable prices. The September inflation figure of 5.02 percent is notably lower than the 6.83 percent recorded in August, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics on Thursday. This dip brings the inflation rate below the upper tolerance band of 2-6 percent set by the RBI. Industry experts had anticipated this decrease, pointing to a significant fall in certain food items, particularly vegetable prices and edible oils.
Wholesale Price Index for September
WPI-based inflation in September 2023 is at -0.26 percent, against -0.52 percent in August, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on October 16. This is the sixth consecutive month, since April 2023, that WPI data has seen negative trend. Food index for the month of September stood at 1.54 percent, compared to 5.62 percent in August; while WPI for primary articles is at 3.7 percent in September, against 6.34 percent in August; and fuel and power inflation for September is at -3.35 percent, compared to -6.03 percent in August.
Auto Industry: Growth Across Segments, Two-Wheelers Experience Marginal Decline
In the second quarter of 2023-24, there was growth in passenger vehicles, three-wheelers, and commercial vehicle segments, as stated by Vinod Aggarwal, President of SIAM. However, two-wheeler wholesale numbers saw a slight decrease compared to the same period last year.
Aggarwal expressed optimism for all industry segments as they head into the festival season, anticipating positive figures in Q3. He attributed the growth in the automobile sectors to the overall economic expansion of the country, facilitated by supportive government policies.
Domestic passenger vehicles wholesales up 2% in September, says SIAM
Passenger vehicle wholesales in India saw a 1.87% year-on-year increase, reaching 3,61,717 units last month, as reported by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Monday. Dispatches to dealers stood at 3,55,043 units in September 2022.
Two-wheeler sales also experienced growth, reaching 17,49,794 units last month compared to 17,35,199 units in the same period last year, according to SIAM.
Three-wheeler wholesales showed a notable increase, rising to 74,418 units last month from 50,626 units in September 2022. The total dispatches for all categories reached 21,41,208 units, up from 20,93,286 units in the same month of the previous year.
In the September quarter, overall sales in the Indian automobile sector increased to 61,16,091 units, compared to 60,52,739 units in the second quarter of 2022-23.
CPI persists above 4% mark
Despite a positive reduction in inflation, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the country has persisted above the 4% mark, a target indicated by the central bank as crucial before considering rate adjustments. Notably, food inflation, a significant component of the consumer price basket, also saw a decrease last month, registering a rise of 6.56% in September compared to 9.94% in August.
The surge in vegetable prices had been a key factor driving inflation in the past two months, leading the government to impose a ban on rice exports and increase duties on onions in response to the rising inflation.
In September, vegetable inflation showed a notable easing, dropping to 3.39% from 26.14% in the previous month. Additionally, cereal inflation in September decreased to 10.95% from 11.85% in August, with wheat exports being banned since the previous year.
Industry experts have pointed out the impact of components like fuel, light, vegetables, and edible oil on inflation. However, cereals, pulses, and spices continued to experience a rise in their prices.
Fuel price in metro cities on Oct 16, 2023 | Monday
Fuel rates are revised at 06:00 A.M every day. From June 2017, fuel prices in India are revised daily, and this is called the dynamic fuel price method.
Bangalore
PETROL (Rs/L) - 101.94 (unchanged)
DIESEL (Rs/L) - 87.94 (up +0.05)
Chandigarh
PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.2 (unchanged)
DIESEL (Rs/L) - 84.26 (Unchanged)
Chennai
PETROL (Rs/L) - 102.63 (down -0.12)
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹94.33 (Up +0.09)
Kolkata
PETROL (Rs/L) - 106.03 (unchanged)
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹92.76(Unchanged)
Mumbai City
PETROL (Rs/L) - 106.31 (unchanged)
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹94.27(Unchanged)
New Delhi
PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.72 (unchanged)
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹89.62(Unchanged)
Israel-Hamas War: Oil prices fall as investors assess impact
Oil prices fell on Monday, partly reversing Friday's rally as investors wait to see if the Israel-Hamas conflict draws in other countries, which could drive up prices and deal a fresh blow to the global economy.
Brent futures slid 34 cents, or 0.4%, to $90.55 per barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped 41 cents, or 0.5%, to $87.28 a barrel by 0048 GMT.
Both benchmarks rose nearly 6% on Friday, posting their highest daily percentage gains since April, as investors priced in the possibility of a wider Middle East conflict.
For the week, Brent recorded a gain of 7.5% while WTI climbed 5.9%.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!