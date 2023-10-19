comScore
Cost of living updates Oct 19: Meesho sees 1.6 crore new app installs during sale
Cost of living updates Oct 19: Meesho sees 1.6 crore new app installs during sale

1 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2023, 05:05 PM IST
Livemint



MeeshoPremium
Meesho

The cost of living is basically the amount of money one needs to survive in a given place - to cover one's most essential needs such as food, water, housing, taxes, cost of commute and healthcare, etc. The high rate of inflation has pushed up the cost of living across the globe, burning a hole in common man's pocket. Since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, the cost of raw materials and commodities have gone up. This has increased India's payments outgo for oil, gold, other commodities.

19 Oct 2023, 05:05:04 PM IST

BIBA unveils its new social media campaign

BIBA unveiled its brand film ‘Har Nazar Mein Kuch Naya’ on its social media channels on October 19. The film weaves together BIBA's new collection.

The film features a wide range of apparel, including Kurtas, Suit Sets, Fusion wear, Work wear, Smart casuals, Mom & Me and BIBA Girls catering to diverse fashion preferences.

19 Oct 2023, 04:32:50 PM IST

Are you eligible for US Diversity Visa Program?

The United States, earlier this month, opened registration for Diversity Visa Program. Interested candidates can submit their their application for Diversity Visa 2025 between October 4 to November 7, 2023.

This visa category allows people from countries with low US immigration rates, who meet eligibility requirements, to enter for a chance to apply.

Here is all you need to know about the visa programme and how to apply.

19 Oct 2023, 04:06:51 PM IST

HP rolls out refurbished laptop program in India 

HP has unveiled a refurbished laptop program in India, aiming to provide cost-effective access to laptops. This initiative will be conducted in collaboration with a HP-certified partner, who will make these budget-friendly HP PCs available to both retail consumers and businesses. 

India stands as the inaugural market for HP's refurbished PC venture, with intentions to extend its reach to other regions in the year 2024, as per the company.

Read full story here

19 Oct 2023, 01:44:34 PM IST

CSB Bank partners Tata Motors for financing solutions for commercial vehicles

CSB Bank has signed an agreement with Tata Motors to offer financial solutions for dealers in the Commercial Vehicle segment. The partnership will enable the network of Tata Motors’ dealers to get access to flexible and specialized financial schemes to enhance their operations, the company said.

CSB Bank is introducing customer-centric retail plans, offering the commercial vehicle customers the flexibility to choose from a wide range of products through a seamless digital process, aligning with both institutions’ commitment to innovation and convenience.

19 Oct 2023, 01:35:09 PM IST

Get up to 59% off on dishwasher

It's time to bid farewell to tedious dishwashing and embrace a more efficient, eco-friendly, and cost-effective approach. Join us as we explore the fantastic world of dishwashers on sale at Amazon, and discover how they can redefine your daily routine during this year's Amazon Sale 2023. You can now revel in savings of up to a remarkable 59% on dishwashers. Check out the list of dishwashers you can consider.

19 Oct 2023, 10:01:18 AM IST

Meesho witnesses record 1.6 crore new app installs during sale days

Meesho customers placed about 72 orders per second on the platform for top categories such as Fashion, Home & Kitchen as well as Beauty & Personal Care. ‘Meesho Mall’ witnessed 70% of orders coming from first-time Mall users, the company said.

Meesho witnessed a spectacular festive sale during its flagship ‘Meesho Mega Blockbuster Sale’ live from October 6 to October 15, 2023. With an extensive array of quality products at affordable prices, and in categories which are largely non-electronic led, the Meesho Mega Blockbuster Sale helped fulfil the festive shopping aspirations of billions of Indians and amplified Meesho's unique market position.

During the Mega Blockbuster Sale, Meesho saw 1.6 crore new app installs. 

19 Oct 2023, 10:01:18 AM IST

Fuel price in metro cities on October 19, 2023

Fuel rates are revised at 06:00 A.M every day. From June 2017, fuel prices in India are revised daily, and this is called the dynamic fuel price method.

 

BENGALURU

PETROL (Rs/L) - 101.94

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 87.94


CHANDIGARH

PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.2

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 84.26

 

CHENNAI

PETROL (Rs/L) - 102.63

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 94.33

 

KOLKATA

PETROL (Rs/L) - 106.03

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 92.76

 

MUMBAI CITY

PETROL (Rs/L) - 106.31

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 94.27

 

NEW DELHI

PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.72

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 89.62

