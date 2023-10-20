The cost of living is basically the amount of money one needs to survive in a given place - to cover one's most essential needs such as food, water, housing, taxes, cost of commute and healthcare, etc. The high rate of inflation has pushed up the cost of living across the globe, burning a hole in common man's pocket. Since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, the cost of raw materials and commodities have gone up. This has increased India's payments outgo for oil, gold, other commodities.
Hero MotoCorp, the motorcycles and scooters manufacturer, today inaugurated its first premium dealership ‘Hero Premia’ in Calicut, Kerala. Hero Premia will play an instrumental role in creating an unrivalled premium sales and service experience for its discerning customers, the company said in a release.
Hero Premia will display Hero MotoCorp's range of premium products – including the newly launched flagship motorcycle Karizma XMR. Providing an efficient and green alternative for urban commuters, Hero Premia will also display Vida V1 scooters, catering to the growing need for electric mobility solutions. Customers can also experience Hero MotoCorp’s first co-developed motorcycle, Harley-Davidson X440.
Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Friday that the Electric Vehicles Policy 2.0 is the final one which aims to target commercial vehicles to reduce pollution in the capital city. Kailash Gahlot said all vehicles have to be electric beyond 2030.
Speaking with CNBC-TV18, Kailash Gahlot said, “When increasing fleet size, there are specific targets for EV induction. We are now at 10 per cent EVs of the total vehicles in Delhi."
Last month, speaking about the Electric Vehicles Policy 2.0, Kailash Gahlot had said that the Electric Vehicles Policy 2.0 will look at incentivising retrofitting of vehicles considering its high cost.
Gold price rallied ₹750 to ₹61,650 per 10 grams on MCX on Friday. In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at ₹60,900 per 10 grams.
On account of dip in the US dollar after US Fed chairman Jerome Powerll hinting rate pause, gold price today ascended to four-month high on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). MCX gold rate for December 2023 expirty today opened higher at ₹60,401 per 10 gm levels and went on to hit intraday high of ₹60,615 levels.
Likewise, silver rate jumped ₹500 to ₹74,700 per kilogram.
British Airways will air its newest brand advert this week, to celebrate Diwali. The seasonal positioning is a celebration of those flying home this festival season, and a thank you to those missing out on their own family celebrations, the airline said in a release.
The film stars an all colleague-cast, spotlighting British Airways team members who are working over the festival to help customers celebrate with their loved ones once again.
From October 20 to November 11, the 30-second and 15-second adverts will run across cinema, out of home and on social media during key TV spots including the Cricket World Cup.
The airline is running special fares for customers to give them yet another reason to travel to meet loved ones.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor today i.e. 20 October. The train will be available for passenger operations from 21 October. Of the 82.15 km RRTS train, the 17-km priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot will be inaugurated for public use. The entire 82.15 km RRTS corridor is expected to be operational by June 2025.
The priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot has five stations.
According to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the ticket fare which will be initially charged for the priority section between Sahibabad to Duhai depot is ₹50 for Standard Class while for the Premium class the ticket on this route will cost ₹100.
Fuel rates are revised at 06:00 A.M every day. From June 2017, fuel prices in India are revised daily, and this is called the dynamic fuel price method.
BENGALURU
PETROL (Rs/L) - 101.94
DIESEL (Rs/L) - 87.94
CHANDIGARH
PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.2
DIESEL (Rs/L) - 84.26
CHENNAI
PETROL (Rs/L) - 102.63
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹94.33
KOLKATA
PETROL (Rs/L) - 106.03
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹92.76
MUMBAI CITY
PETROL (Rs/L) - 106.31
DIESEL (Rs/L) - 94.27
NEW DELHI
PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.72
DIESEL (Rs/L) - 89.62
