Cost of living LIVE Updates Oct 23: Petrol, diesel prices unchanged. Check here

Cost of living LIVE Updates Oct 23: The cost of living is basically the amount of money one needs to survive in a given place - to cover one's most essential needs such as food, water, housing, taxes, cost of commute and healthcare, etc. The high rate of inflation has pushed up the cost of living across the globe, burning a hole in common man's pocket. Since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, the cost of raw materials and commodities have gone up. This has increased India's payments outgo for oil, gold, other commodities.
Uber will now allow users to book Hot Air Balloon rides. Here's how it works
Ride-hailing service Uber is now planning to establish its dominance in the air with the launch of hot air balloon services in Turkey. The hot air balloon rides will begin over Turkey's Cappadocia region in a bid to boost tourism and help Uber expand from its ride-hailing business into a wider travel and tourism venture. Read details here
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for Oct 23, 2023: Grab daily free rewards
Garena Free Fire Max is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire. It debuted in 2021 and became popular after the ban of the former by the Indian government. Developers of the game keep updating these codes daily. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can be used to win in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins and more. These 12 digit alphanumeric codes consist of capital letters and numbers. Check here
Vivo Y200 5G smartphone set to launch in India: Checkout the leaked specifications and expected pricing
Vivo is all set to launch its latest mid-range smartphone in India - Vivo Y200 5G. The smartphone will come with many neat camera tricks seen in many other handsets from Vivo along with support for Aura Light which was last seen in the newly released Vivo V29 series.
The Vivo Y200 5G is expected to be priced at ₹21,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB variant, reports 91Mobiles. The mid-ranger will be available in 2 colour options - Desert Gold and Jungle Green.
In terms of launch offers, early Vivo Y200 5G customers could get a cashback of ₹2,500 on EMI transactions through cards from major banks like SBI, Induslnd, Bank of Baroda and more. However, the offer is likely to be available only till 31 October. More here
Gold and silver prices Today on 23-10-2023 : Check latest rates in your city
Gold prices saw a slight increase on Monday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.6190.0 per gm up by Rs.210.0.
The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.5675.0 per gm up by Rs.200.0.
The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -2.32% whereas in the last month it has been -2.84%.
The cost of silver is Rs.72645.0 per kg up by Rs.650.0 per kg. Check city-wise prices here
https://www.livemint.com/market/commodities/gold-and-silver-prices-today-on-23-10-2023-check-latest-rates-in-your-city-11698036318435.html
Tax cut: Toyota lobbies government reduction in hybrid-car taxes to 37%
The company argues that the difference in taxes on petrol vehicles (48 percent) and hybrid vehicles (43 percent) is insufficient given the environmental benefits of the latter. Electric vehicles (EVs) for perspective face 5 percent tax in India. The government seems keen on promoting EVs, but Toyota is looking to expand production of hybrid vehicles to meet demand.
It has also asked for a government incentive scheme to discount buyers of hybrid vehicles, similar to that given to EV buyers. Read full here
Fuel price in metro cities on Oct 23, 2023 | Monday
Fuel rates are revised at 06:00 A.M every day. From June 2017, fuel prices in India are revised daily, and this is called the dynamic fuel price method.
Bangalore
PETROL (Rs/L) - 101.94
DIESEL (Rs/L) - 87.94
Chandigarh
PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.2
DIESEL (Rs/L) - 84.26
Chennai
PETROL (Rs/L) - 102.63
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹94.33
Kolkata
PETROL (Rs/L) - 106.03
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹92.76
Mumbai City
PETROL (Rs/L) - 106.31
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹94.27
New Delhi
PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.72
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹89.62
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!