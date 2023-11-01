comScore
Cost of Living updates LIVE Nov 1: Onion prices set to soar till Diwali, drop anticipated in December
LIVE UPDATES

Cost of Living updates LIVE Nov 1: Onion prices set to soar till Diwali, drop anticipated in December

2 min read . Updated: 01 Nov 2023, 11:01 AM IST
Livemint

Cost of Living updates LIVE Nov 1: The high rate of inflation has pushed up the cost of living across the globe, burning a hole in common man's pocket. In some relief, India's retail inflation witnessed a notable decline in September, dropping to a three-month low.

File Image: A petrol pump in Delhi (Ramesh Pathania)

Cost of living Updates Nov 1 LIVE: The cost of living is basically the amount of money one needs to survive in a given place - to cover one's most essential needs such as food, water, housing, taxes, cost of commute and healthcare, etc. The high rate of inflation has pushed up the cost of living across the globe, burning a hole in common man's pocket. Since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, the cost of raw materials and commodities have gone up. This has increased India's payments outgo for oil, gold, other commodities.

01 Nov 2023, 11:01:57 AM IST

Indians splurge big on festive season sales, buoying economy

India’s festive season spending is booming as consumers splurge on cars, smartphones and TVs, buoying growth in one of the world’s fastest-expanding economies.

Online sales via Amazon.com Inc., and Walmart Inc.-owned Flipkart were up by almost a fifth in the first week of the festive sales from a year ago. Digital UPI transactions surged about 40 percent in October from a year earlier.

India’s festive season usually runs for several weeks until the Hindu religious holiday of Diwali — which takes place on November 12 this year — with millions of Indians often binging on food, gifts, and home improvements. The sales are a key indicator of the health of consumption, which makes up about 60 percent of India’s gross domestic product. Read what economists say here

01 Nov 2023, 10:02:05 AM IST

Onion prices set to soar until Diwali, drop anticipated in December

Traders have forecasted that onion prices will witness a continuous surge until the upcoming Diwali festival, as per an ANI report. Subsequently, with the arrival of new onion supplies in December, prices are expected to decline.

It is anticipated that onion prices may further increase, reaching a range of 60-100/kg in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. This escalation is also impacting the buying behavior of consumers, with many purchasing onions in smaller quantities due to the inflationary pressures.

Consumers have expressed their concerns about the substantial price hikes, leading to reduced consumption of onions. This, in turn, is causing imbalances in their kitchen budgets.

01 Nov 2023, 09:46:50 AM IST

Fuel price in metro cities on Nov 1, 2023 | Wednesday

Fuel rates are revised at 06:00 A.M every day. From June 2017, fuel prices in India are revised daily, and this is called the dynamic fuel price method.

Bangalore

PETROL (Rs/L) - 101.94

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 87.94

Chandigarh

PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.2

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 84.26

Chennai

PETROL (Rs/L) - 102.63

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 94.33

Kolkata

PETROL (Rs/L) - 106.03

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 92.76

Mumbai City

PETROL (Rs/L) - 106.31

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 94.27

New Delhi

PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.72

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 89.62

