Cost of living Updates Nov 1 LIVE: The cost of living is basically the amount of money one needs to survive in a given place - to cover one's most essential needs such as food, water, housing, taxes, cost of commute and healthcare, etc. The high rate of inflation has pushed up the cost of living across the globe, burning a hole in common man's pocket. Since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, the cost of raw materials and commodities have gone up. This has increased India's payments outgo for oil, gold, other commodities.
Indians splurge big on festive season sales, buoying economy
India’s festive season spending is booming as consumers splurge on cars, smartphones and TVs, buoying growth in one of the world’s fastest-expanding economies.
Online sales via Amazon.com Inc., and Walmart Inc.-owned Flipkart were up by almost a fifth in the first week of the festive sales from a year ago. Digital UPI transactions surged about 40 percent in October from a year earlier.
India’s festive season usually runs for several weeks until the Hindu religious holiday of Diwali — which takes place on November 12 this year — with millions of Indians often binging on food, gifts, and home improvements. The sales are a key indicator of the health of consumption, which makes up about 60 percent of India’s gross domestic product. Read what economists say here
Onion prices set to soar until Diwali, drop anticipated in December
Traders have forecasted that onion prices will witness a continuous surge until the upcoming Diwali festival, as per an ANI report. Subsequently, with the arrival of new onion supplies in December, prices are expected to decline.
It is anticipated that onion prices may further increase, reaching a range of ₹60-100/kg in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. This escalation is also impacting the buying behavior of consumers, with many purchasing onions in smaller quantities due to the inflationary pressures.
Consumers have expressed their concerns about the substantial price hikes, leading to reduced consumption of onions. This, in turn, is causing imbalances in their kitchen budgets.
Fuel price in metro cities on Nov 1, 2023 | Wednesday
Fuel rates are revised at 06:00 A.M every day. From June 2017, fuel prices in India are revised daily, and this is called the dynamic fuel price method.
Bangalore
PETROL (Rs/L) - 101.94
DIESEL (Rs/L) - 87.94
Chandigarh
PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.2
DIESEL (Rs/L) - 84.26
Chennai
PETROL (Rs/L) - 102.63
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹94.33
Kolkata
PETROL (Rs/L) - 106.03
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹92.76
Mumbai City
PETROL (Rs/L) - 106.31
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹94.27
New Delhi
PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.72
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹89.62
