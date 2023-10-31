comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Cost of Living updates LIVE Oct 30: Fuel prices steady. Check petrol and diesel prices in your city today

Updated: 31 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Cost of Living updates LIVE Oct 31: The high rate of inflation has pushed up the cost of living across the globe, burning a hole in common man's pocket. In some relief, India's retail inflation witnessed a notable decline in September, dropping to a three-month low.

File Image: A worker holds a fuel nozzle to fills fuel in a car, (REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro)
Cost of living Updates Oct 31 LIVE: The cost of living is basically the amount of money one needs to survive in a given place - to cover one's most essential needs such as food, water, housing, taxes, cost of commute and healthcare, etc. The high rate of inflation has pushed up the cost of living across the globe, burning a hole in common man's pocket. Since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, the cost of raw materials and commodities have gone up. This has increased India's payments outgo for oil, gold, other commodities.

31 Oct 2023, 09:00:55 AM IST

Fuel price in metro cities on Oct 30, 2023 | Monday

Fuel rates are revised at 06:00 A.M every day. From June 2017, fuel prices in India are revised daily, and this is called the dynamic fuel price method.

Bangalore

PETROL (Rs/L) - 101.94

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 87.94

Chandigarh

PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.2

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 84.26

Chennai

PETROL (Rs/L) - 102.63

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 94.33

Kolkata

PETROL (Rs/L) - 106.03

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 92.76

Mumbai City

PETROL (Rs/L) - 106.31

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 94.27

New Delhi

PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.72

DIESEL (Rs/L) - 89.62

