Cost of living Updates Oct 30 LIVE: The cost of living is basically the amount of money one needs to survive in a given place - to cover one's most essential needs such as food, water, housing, taxes, cost of commute and healthcare, etc. The high rate of inflation has pushed up the cost of living across the globe, burning a hole in common man's pocket. Since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, the cost of raw materials and commodities have gone up. This has increased India's payments outgo for oil, gold, other commodities.
Onion Prices Soaring
The government on Saturday imposed a minimum export price (MEP) of $800 a tonne ( ₹67 a kg) on onion exports between October 29 and December 31 to ensure domestic availability.
The move comes against the backdrop of rising onion prices owing to a delay in the arrival of kharif onions, which are now expected to hit the market from Maharashtra, the top grower, in December.
Onion prices have shot up more than 50 percent in the past two weeks to ₹80 a kg in the retail markets of Delhi. Benchmark prices of the kitchen essential in Maharashtra’s Lasalgaon, India's onion-trade hub, increased 58 percent in two weeks to ₹38 a kg on Tuesday. Average prices in key onion growing districts of Maharashtra are in the range of ₹45 to ₹48 a kg.
Traders said reduced arrivals of onions was the primary reason for the rise in prices. The arrival of stored onions has declined by about 40% in the past fortnight. Another reason is the delayed arrivals of the kharif harvest from the key onion-growing states of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.
Additionally, the sowing of kharif onions in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh has been low as farmers incurred losses over the past two years. Below-normal rainfall in these states has further reduced onion production.
Traders expect onion prices to rise further until the new kharif crop hits markets in December, nearly two months late.
Fuel rates are revised at 06:00 A.M every day. From June 2017, fuel prices in India are revised daily, and this is called the dynamic fuel price method.
Bangalore
PETROL (Rs/L) - 101.94
DIESEL (Rs/L) - 87.94
Chandigarh
PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.2
DIESEL (Rs/L) - 84.26
Chennai
PETROL (Rs/L) - 102.63
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹94.33
Kolkata
PETROL (Rs/L) - 106.03
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹92.76
Mumbai City
PETROL (Rs/L) - 106.31
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹94.27
New Delhi
PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.72
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹89.62
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!