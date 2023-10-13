Cost of living LIVE updates Oct 13: India inflation eases, US PPI uptick worries

The cost of living is basically the amount of money one needs to survive in a given place - to cover one's most essential needs such as food, water, housing, taxes, cost of commute and healthcare, etc. The high rate of inflation has pushed up the cost of living across the globe, burning a hole in common man's pocket. Since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, the cost of raw materials and commodities have gone up. This has increased India's payments outgo for oil, gold, other commodities.
India's retail inflation for the month of September came in at 5.02%, compared with its growth of 6.83% in August, according to the data released by the ministry of statistics on Thursday due to softer vegetable prices.
The index for cost of Cereals and products increased to 181.4 in September versus 179.3 in August. Overall, food and beverages basket index fell to 189 in September from 192.5 in August.
Meanwhile, Clothing and footwear index increased to 188.2 in September from 187.7 in August. The Housing index stayed at 176.2 versus 176.4 in August.
Cost of fuel has a huge impact on cost of living as fuel inflation has cascading effect on prices of fruits, vegetables and other essential food items. On October 12, petrol price in Delhi stood at ₹96.72 - lowest among metro cities - and in Mumbai it is at ₹106.31 - highest among Indian metro cities.
Meanwhile, diesel price in Delhi were unchanged at ₹89.62 on October 12 and in Mumbai at ₹94.27. Track fuel prices data for different cities on Mint here.
Fuel prices in India are influenced by many factors, the biggest of them all being the price of Crude Oil in the international market.
