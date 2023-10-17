Cost of living updates Oct 17: Indian wheat prices hit 8-month high

The cost of living is basically the amount of money one needs to survive in a given place - to cover one's most essential needs such as food, water, housing, taxes, cost of commute and healthcare, etc. The high rate of inflation has pushed up the cost of living across the globe, burning a hole in common man's pocket. Since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, the cost of raw materials and commodities have gone up. This has increased India's payments outgo for oil, gold, other commodities.
The Indian government announced late on Tuesday night a cut in windfall tax on petroleum crude, ATF (aviation turbine fuel) and diesel.
In the initial half of October, cooking gas LPG sales recorded a 1.2 percent year-on-year increase, reaching 1.25 million tonnes, as per a report from PTI. The consumption of LPG during this period was notably 10.6 percent higher than the corresponding dates in 2021 and a substantial 153 percent more than the pre-COVID levels of October 2019.
However, on a month-on-month basis, LPG demand witnessed a decrease of 7.5 percent, falling from 1.36 million tonnes in the period of September 1-15. This data indicates a slight decline in LPG consumption compared to the preceding month.
The demand for jet fuel (ATF) witnessed a 5.7 percent increase ahead of the festive season, reaching 295,200 tonnes during the first half of October, compared to the corresponding period last year, PTI reported. This surge reflects a substantial 36.5 percent rise compared to October 1-15, 2021, although it remains 6.6 percent lower than the pre-COVID levels of October 2019.
In terms of month-on-month comparisons, jet fuel sales in the mentioned period were nearly 2 percent lower than the 300,900 tonnes recorded in the period of September 1-15, 2023. The rise in passenger traffic at airports appears to be a key contributor to the increased demand for jet fuel during this period.
In the initial half of October, preliminary data from state-owned firms revealed a decline in petrol and diesel sales, setting the stage for the upcoming festival season. According to preliminary data, petrol sales from three state-owned fuel retailers experienced a 9% year-on-year decrease, marking the first decline in two months. Diesel consumption also saw a dip, registering a 3.2% decrease. The reported decrease is attributed to a larger base in the previous year, PTI reported.
Specifically, petrol sales reduced from 1.29 million tonnes a year ago to 1.17 million tonnes during the same period this year. The sales exhibited a month-on-month decrease of 9%. The surge in diesel consumption witnessed in April and May, with a notable 6.7% and 9.3% increase, respectively, due to heightened agricultural demand and increased air-conditioning usage during the summer, began to decline in the latter part of June coinciding with the onset of the monsoon. Subsequently, diesel consumption has sustained a downward trend.
Walmart has affirmed its readiness for the upcoming holiday season, echoing a trend among leading U.S. retailers who, apprehensive about a potential seasonal shopping slowdown, are refraining from their usual hiring surges for the peak period, Reuters reported.
Maren Dollwet Wagonner, Senior Vice President of People at Walmart, conveyed the company's preparedness in a recent LinkedIn post, stating, "We're staffed and ready to serve the customers this holiday season. We've been hiring throughout the year to be sure we are ready to serve customers however they want to shop."
In response to potential increased demand, stores requiring additional manpower plan to extend working hours for existing staff and hire additional personnel as needed, as confirmed by a spokesperson on Monday.
The traditional holiday shopping season, historically starting the day after Thanksgiving and concluding on Christmas, has been commencing earlier each year and constitutes over a third of the annual income for most U.S. retailers.
Walmart, aligning with other retail chains, has exercised caution in its holiday season projections, citing customer concerns about elevated food prices, diminished savings, and increased interest rates. Company executives suggest that these factors may prompt customers to hold back on purchasing popular holiday items such as electronics, apparel, and home goods.
A recent report by Challenger, Gray & Christmas indicates that seasonal hiring by U.S. retailers is expected to reach levels last seen in 2008. Concurrently, holiday sales are projected to experience their slowest growth in five years.
Fuel rates are revised at 06:00 A.M every day. From June 2017, fuel prices in India are revised daily, and this is called the dynamic fuel price method.
Bangalore
PETROL (Rs/L) - 101.94
DIESEL (Rs/L) - 87.94
Chandigarh
PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.2
DIESEL (Rs/L) - 84.26
Chennai
PETROL (Rs/L) - 102.63
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹94.33
Kolkata
PETROL (Rs/L) - 106.03
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹92.76
Mumbai City
PETROL (Rs/L) - 106.31
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹94.27
New Delhi
PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.72
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹89.62
