The cost of living is basically the amount of money one needs to survive in a given place - to cover one's most essential needs such as food, water, housing, taxes, cost of commute and healthcare, etc. The high rate of inflation has pushed up the cost of living across the globe, burning a hole in common man's pocket. Since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, the cost of raw materials and commodities have gone up. This has increased India's payments outgo for oil, gold, other commodities.
Hero MotoCorp, the renowned manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has unveiled the second iteration of Hero GIFT - the Grand Indian Festival of Trust. This festive season, Hero MotoCorp's GIFT program features refreshed models, captivating color options, enticing benefits, along with attractive finance schemes, and more.
Launched initially in 2022, the Hero GIFT program represents a harmonious blend of contemporary customs with spirited celebrations, as per the company. This year's grand campaign theme is 'Iss Tyohar, Nayi Raftaar,' echoing the upbeat emotions of Indian families preparing to embrace the festival season with enthusiasm and hope.
Hero MotoCorp will provide customers with a range of new benefits, including a cash bonus of up to ₹5500 and an exchange bonus of up to ₹3000.
Philips has introduced a festive offer on its audio range where customers who purchase any audio product from philips get an assured gift of OTT play subscription (16 OTT apps worth Rs. 1,437 at just Rs.1). On the purchase of TAB8967, TAB8947 & TAB7807 soundbars, customers will get a Philips Bluetooth speaker worth Rs. 4,999 for free.
Customers can avail this deal on select products from 15th October to 14th November 2023.
Air India has unveiled a special sale for its India-Singapore and India-Bangkok routes, presenting attractive fares in Economy and Business Class for journeys until March 2024.
For bookings originating in India, the all-inclusive round-trip fares in Economy on selected India-Singapore routes commence from R 13,330 and on chosen India-Bangkok routes from ₹17,045. Meanwhile, Business Class round-trip fares for India-Singapore routes start at ₹70,290, and for India-Bangkok routes, they begin at ₹49,120.
This limited-time sale is accessible for a duration of 96 hours, from 0001 hours on October 18 to 2359 hours on October 21. The offer is valid for travel until March 31, 2024 and covers both one-way and return flights. Full details here
E-commerce giant Amazon Inc. reported quicker deliveries during India's ongoing festival season sale, aiming to provide same-day or next-day deliveries for more customers.
In a roundtable on Tuesday, Akhil Saxena, Amazon’s VP of APAC, MENA, LATAM, Customer Fulfilment and Worldwide Customer Service, said, “As per initial data, it has been the fastest festive season in terms of speed with 65% higher packages getting sub-same-day and same-day delivery in the top 10 cities this year compared to 2022."
Amazon kicked off its "Great Indian Festival 2023" on 8 October. Read more here
As per the latest report from Knight Frank India Hyderabad has recorded registrations of 6,185 residential properties in September 2023, observing a rise of 30% year-on-year (YoY). The total value of properties registered during the month stood at ₹3,378 crore which too has increased by 42% YoY indicating a movement towards the sale of more expensive homes. The Hyderabad residential market includes four districts namely Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, and Sangareddy.
“The Hyderabad housing market is currently undergoing a notable upswing, primarily driven by a surge in demand within the city. Notably, this demand is centred around the desire for improved residential environments that offer contemporary housing communities with a wide range of amenities," said Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, of Knight Frank India. Read details here
Official data revealed on Wednesday that Japan experienced over 2 million international visitors for the fourth consecutive month in September. This is the fourth consecutive month that visitor numbers havce crossed 2 million., as per a Reuters report.
The Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) reported that the total number of foreign visitors for business and leisure reached 2.18 million last month, a slight increase from August's 2.16 million.
Despite a slower rebound in the Chinese market, the figures indicate a near full recovery to pre-pandemic levels. The visitor numbers reached 96.1% of the levels seen in 2019, before the global travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Japan eased some of the world's strictest COVID-19 border restrictions a year ago, resuming visa-free travel for many countries, and completely lifting all remaining controls in May.
Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate 511 Pramod Mahajan Grameen Kaushalya Vikas Kendras in Maharashtra through video conferencing at 4.30 pm on October 19. These Kendras will be spread across 34 rural districts in the state, as per an official statement.
The Grameen Kaushalya Vikas Kendras aim to conduct skill development training programs in various sectors, creating employment opportunities for rural youth. Each Kendra is expected to train approximately 100 young individuals in at least two vocational courses, it added
The training is facilitated by empanelled industry partners and agencies associated with the National Skill Development Council. The establishment of these Kendras is anticipated to contribute significantly to the development of a more competent and skilled workforce in the region, the statement said.
According to official data released on Wednesday, annual consumer price inflation (CPI) in the UK remained steady at 6.7 percent in September, staying at the 18-month low reached in August, as reported by Reuters.
The Bank of England, anticipated by financial markets to maintain interest rates at 5.25 percent on November 2, had kept rates unchanged in September due to a surprising decline in the inflation rate in August, just a day before announcing its decision.
The Narendra Modi-led government has approved bonuses ahead of Diwali for Group C and non-gazetted Group B rank officials, including paramilitary forces. The Finance Ministry has fixed the ceiling for computing non-productivity linked bonuses (ad hoc bonuses) for central government employees at ₹7,000 for 2022-23.
In an office memorandum, the Department of Expenditure under the Finance Ministry said a non-productivity linked bonus (ad hoc bonus) equivalent to 30 days emoluments for the accounting year 2022-23 has been granted to the central government employees in Group 'C' and all non-gazetted employees in Group B', who are not covered by any productivity-linked bonus scheme. Read full here
Fuel rates are revised at 06:00 A.M every day. From June 2017, fuel prices in India are revised daily, and this is called the dynamic fuel price method.
Bangalore
PETROL (Rs/L) - 101.94
DIESEL (Rs/L) - 87.94
Chandigarh
PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.2
DIESEL (Rs/L) - 84.26
Chennai
PETROL (Rs/L) - 102.63
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹94.33
Kolkata
PETROL (Rs/L) - 106.03
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹92.76
Mumbai City
PETROL (Rs/L) - 106.31
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹94.27
New Delhi
PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.72
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹89.62
