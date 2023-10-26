Cost of living Updates Oct 26 LIVE: The cost of living is basically the amount of money one needs to survive in a given place - to cover one's most essential needs such as food, water, housing, taxes, cost of commute and healthcare, etc. The high rate of inflation has pushed up the cost of living across the globe, burning a hole in common man's pocket. Since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, the cost of raw materials and commodities have gone up. This has increased India's payments outgo for oil, gold, other commodities.
Onions Surge
The wholesale cost of onions at the Lasalgaon APMC in Maharashtra has surged by over 50 percent in the past 15 days, primarily due to a decrease in the total sown area in Maharashtra, the Economic Times reported. In the last week alone, onion prices have increased by 18 percent.
As of Tuesday, the average onion price at the Lasalgaon market was Rs38 per kg, which is a 58 percent increase from ₹24 per kg two weeks ago.
In the National Capital Region, retail prices of onions have risen by 25-50 percent. Currently, onions are being sold at ₹50-70/kg. The highest price for top-quality onions reached ₹50 per kg in Delhi on Wednesday, as well as in certain markets in Maharashtra.
The government has decided to cut the minimum export price (MEP) it set for basmati rice, following complaints by traders that overseas shipments had become unviable.
The government, which imposed a floor price of $1200 a tonne for overseas shipments in August to cool domestic prices, approved a decision to reduce it to $950 a tonne in a meeting late on Monday evening, the person cited above said.
Japanese automaker Honda and United States giant General Motors have jointly announced the discontinuation of their partnership aimed at producing affordable electric vehicles from 2027.
The decision comes after extensive studies and analysis, the joint statement said. However, no specific reason was provided. Industry reports suggest the slowdown in EV expansion plans were caused by cooling demand, especially in China. Read more here
HMD Global, the global licensee of Nokia smartphones, plans to introduce its brand of smartphones, tablets, and wearables in India as early as 2024, with the country serving as the global launchpad, said Ravi Kunwar, vice president for India and Asia Pacific, on Wednesday.
The company will also make HMD-branded devices in India, having recently started exports of Nokia featurephones from the country. See full
Gold future contract on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for December expiry opened at ₹60,824 per 10 gm levels and went on to hit intraday high of ₹60,968 per 10 gm levels within few minutes of commodity market's opening bell today. In international market, spot gold price is oscillating around $1,988 per ounce levels.
Likewise, silver rate today on MCX opened higher at ₹71,799 per kg levels and went on to hit intraday high of ₹71,896 per kg levels during opening bell today. In international market, silver price today is oscillating around $22.95 per ounce levels.
On account of Israel-Hamas war entering 20th day and rising tension in the Middle East fueling geopolitical uncertaities, gold price today extended its rally during morning deals. More here
The United Auto Workers reached a tentative labor agreement with Ford Motor Co., putting pressure on the carmaker’s two chief rivals to end a protracted strike that has cost the industry billions of dollars.
Ford agreed to a record 25% hourly wage hike over the life of the contract, which exceeds four years. With cost-of-living allowances, the top wage rate is expected to increase by 33%. The top pay will be over $40 an hour, the union said.
UAW leadership will vote on the deal Oct. 29. It then must be ratified by Ford’s 57,000 US hourly workers, a process that could take weeks. Read details here
Fuel rates are revised at 06:00 A.M every day. From June 2017, fuel prices in India are revised daily, and this is called the dynamic fuel price method.
Bangalore
PETROL (Rs/L) - 101.94
DIESEL (Rs/L) - 87.94
Chandigarh
PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.2
DIESEL (Rs/L) - 84.26
Chennai
PETROL (Rs/L) - 102.63
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹94.33
Kolkata
PETROL (Rs/L) - 106.03
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹92.76
Mumbai City
PETROL (Rs/L) - 106.31
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹94.27
New Delhi
PETROL (Rs/L) - 96.72
DIESEL (Rs/L) - ₹89.62
