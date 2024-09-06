Cost of vegetarian and non-vegetarian thali falls amid cooling retail inflation in India: Crisil

Written By Anubhav Mukherjee
Published6 Sep 2024, 02:10 PM IST
The cost of vegetarian thali drops by 8 per cent, and non-vegetarian thali prices down by 12 per cent.
The cooling of India's retail inflation is now reflected on food plates as the prices of vegetarian thali and non-vegetarian thali fell in August, compared year-on-year and the previous month, reported the news agency ANI quoting a CRISIL MI&A Research report on Friday, September 6. 

The CRISIL data showed that the cost of a homemade vegetarian thali fell 8 per cent, and the cost of a homemade non-vegetarian thali dropped 12 per cent year-on-year, according to the report. 

The reduction in the cost of the vegetarian thali was fueled by the 51 per cent fall in tomato prices, as tomatoes made up for 14 per cent of the cost of a vegetarian thali in India as of August 2024, as per the report. Tomato prices fell to 50 per kilogram in August 2024, compared with 102 per kilogram in August 2023, as fresh supplies arrived from the southern and western states of the country, said the report. 

The 27 per cent fall in Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices also contributed to the fall in the prices of the thali's, according to the report. The price of a 14.2 kilogram LPG cylinder in Delhi was 803 in March 2024, compared to 1,103 in August 2023, said the report. 

In August 2024, the thali prices saw a decline as the prices for vegetable oil, chilli, and cumin, which make up for nearly 5 per cent of the veg thali's cost, also fell 6 per cent, 30 per cent, and 58 per cent, respectively year-on-year, as per the report. 

The report said that the non-vegetarian thali prices fell as the nation saw a 13 per cent fall in broiler chicken prices, compared year-on-year, which make up for 50 per cent of the cost of the thali. The price decline of the thalis was capped as the prices of onions and potatoes increased. 

 

