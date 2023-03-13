Costlier food keeps CPI inflation above 6% for 2nd month3 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 01:09 AM IST
Apart from November and December of 2022, retail inflation has remained above the RBI’s upper tolerance level of 6% since January 2022
Retail inflation stayed above the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance level of 6% for the second consecutive month in February on costlier cereals, milk and spices, putting pressure on the central bank to raise interest rates further.
