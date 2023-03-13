Retail inflation stayed above the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance level of 6% for the second consecutive month in February on costlier cereals, milk and spices, putting pressure on the central bank to raise interest rates further.

Inflation based on the consumer price index (CPI) slipped marginally to 6.44% in February from 6.52% in January, data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Monday showed.

“High CPI inflation, above 6% for the second consecutive month, is concerning. CPI inflation for February was led by an uptick in food inflation and a strengthening of price pressures in non-food categories such as housing, household goods and services and health. But, worryingly, core inflation has remained elevated at 6.3%," said Rajani Sinha, chief economist at Care Edge.

Apart from November and December of 2022, retail inflation has remained above the RBI’s upper tolerance level of 6% since January 2022. The Reserve Bank has projected retail inflation at 6.5% for FY23.

“While vegetables continued to remain in the deflationary mode for four consecutive months, it is cereal inflation which is pushing retail inflation outside the comfort zone of RBI. Cereals and product inflation in February 2023 increased to 16.73%, the sixth consecutive month of double-digit inflation. Consumer food inflation declined 5 basis points in February 2023 from January 2023," said India Ratings.

Inflation in rural areas stayed higher than in urban areas as the food basket, especially cereals and spices, scores higher. While rural inflation stood at 6.72%, urban inflation for February came in at 6.10%. Moreover, food prices contribute to about 40% of the CPI basket. Economists expressed concern over rising prices of cereals, milk and spices that drove up food prices. Food inflation also remained little changed at 5.95% in February compared to 6% in the previous month, as cereals inflation jumped 16.7% due to ongoing heat waves in parts of the country that has cast a shadow on the prospects of wheat crop.

“There is concern about milk inflation at 9.7%. The prices have been raised often this year – at least three times to adjust for higher fodder costs. These prices will never come down. Spices inflation has peaked at 20%, which though it has a small share in the basket, is significant in terms of reflecting demand-supply mismatches. Prepared meals/foods have witnessed inflation of 8% as costs have been passed on. Here, it should be remembered that prices are seldom reduced even when costs come down," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda. “There was a relatively larger step-up in prices of some services in the post-pandemic period following the reopening of the economy. However, annual changes in the services segment are likely to be of a smaller quantum going ahead, which may lead to some tempering in the core inflation in FY24," said Icra chief economist Aditi Nayar.

RBI has raised interest rates by 250 basis points since May last year to control rising prices. The latest rate hike of 25 basis points in February took the policy rate to 6.50%.

Inflation has risen globally since the Ukraine war broke out in February last year. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), global inflation is forecast to rise from 4.7% in 2021 to 8.8% in 2022 before declining to 6.5% in 2023 and to 4.1% by 2024.

Global growth is forecast to slow from 6% in 2021 to 3.2% in 2022 and 2.7% in 2023. This is the weakest growth profile since 2001, except for the global financial crisis and the acute phase of the covid-19 pandemic, IMF said.