Costlier food keeps CPI inflation above 6% for 2nd month

“There is concern about milk inflation at 9.7%. The prices have been raised often this year – at least three times to adjust for higher fodder costs. These prices will never come down. Spices inflation has peaked at 20%, which though it has a small share in the basket, is significant in terms of reflecting demand-supply mismatches. Prepared meals/foods have witnessed inflation of 8% as costs have been passed on. Here, it should be remembered that prices are seldom reduced even when costs come down," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda. “There was a relatively larger step-up in prices of some services in the post-pandemic period following the reopening of the economy. However, annual changes in the services segment are likely to be of a smaller quantum going ahead, which may lead to some tempering in the core inflation in FY24," said Icra chief economist Aditi Nayar.