What’s lost, what’s gained as RBI defends rupee

The US Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates to bring down inflation. Data for May, June and July 2022, show US inflation at 8.6%, 9.1% and 8.5% respectively. The US central bank has increased benchmark overnight interest rates to 3.00-3.25% to bring down inflation, with the latest increase of 75 basis points coming last week. This has resulted in foreign portfolio investment (FPI) outflows from India, weakening the rupee. Also, the Russia-Ukraine conflict has boosted crude oil prices and weakened the rupee. The RBI has been intervening in the market to counter rupee depreciation.