Cotton import bill crosses $1 billion in FY23 as prices soar

NEW DELHI : Driven by record high cotton prices amid a global shortage last year, New Delhi’s cotton import bill surged 200% to surpass the $1bn mark in the 10 months to January, official data showed. While cotton prices have since eased due to a global demand slowdown, experts are worried over domestic production.

Stagnant cotton production is especially worrying as prices of textiles have risen consistently over the last three years, the Economic Survey 2023 said, adding that clothing and footwear were among the major contributors of headline inflation in FY23.

In its latest crop projection the Cotton Association of India (CAI) reduced India’s cotton crop size to 33 million bales (each of 170 kg), down by 925,000 bales from the earlier projection for the 2022-23 season.

“Global production is projected down 300,000 bales to 115.4 million and largely attributed to lower yields in India. Consumption is forecast down due to lower use in India, Indonesia, and Vietnam," the US Department of Agriculture Foreign Agricultural Service said in a report.

India’s cotton import bill logged a 200% rise to $1.34 billion between April 2022 and January 2023 compared to $450.40 million during the comparable period last financial year, official data showed.

Trade data further showed that imports picked up sharply between July and December. India imported close to 1,750,000 bales in the second half of 2022 compared to only 490,000 bales in the same period last year. To ease pressure on the industry, the government had waived customs duty on cotton imports on 14 April 2022, until 30 September 2022. The Cotton Association of India (CAI) in a note said that it is imperative to provide policy support to scientists and technology to increase productivity. “Popularizing high density planting, farm mechanization and giving a thrust to research-oriented agronomy are some other important way-forwards to increase our cotton productivity at least to the world cotton average productivity mark," CAI said.