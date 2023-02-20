Cotton import bill crosses $1 billion in FY23 as prices soar
India’s cotton import bill logged a 200% rise to $1.34 billion between April 2022 and January 2023 compared to $450.40 million during the comparable period last financial year.
NEW DELHI : Driven by record high cotton prices amid a global shortage last year, New Delhi’s cotton import bill surged 200% to surpass the $1bn mark in the 10 months to January, official data showed. While cotton prices have since eased due to a global demand slowdown, experts are worried over domestic production.
