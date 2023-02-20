Cotton import bill crosses $1 billion in FY23 as prices soar

Trade data further showed that imports picked up sharply between July and December. India imported close to 1,750,000 bales in the second half of 2022 compared to only 490,000 bales in the same period last year. To ease pressure on the industry, the government had waived customs duty on cotton imports on 14 April 2022, until 30 September 2022. The Cotton Association of India (CAI) in a note said that it is imperative to provide policy support to scientists and technology to increase productivity. “Popularizing high density planting, farm mechanization and giving a thrust to research-oriented agronomy are some other important way-forwards to increase our cotton productivity at least to the world cotton average productivity mark," CAI said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}