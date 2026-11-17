Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh has highlighted the potential of AI to boost economic growth and productivity in the United States, while cautioning that the technology could also trigger widespread job losses or fail to deliver the economic gains investors and businesses are anticipating.

Speaking in San Francisco on Monday, November 16, before a task force he established to examine productivity and employment, Warsh said the technology would have far-reaching consequences for the economy and could eventually influence the US central bank's monetary policy decisions.

“Super intelligence”, as Warsh referred to AI in his prepared remarks, represents “an entirely new force in economic life and society” and has already started reshaping economic activity.

“While I’m not here to offer predictions, I’m not exactly impartial about American leadership in a time so filled with both challenge and possibility,” Warsh said.

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According to CNBC, Warsh emphasised that the technology's economic impact could unfold in several ways, ranging from a productivity boom to labour market disruption.

AI could accelerate US economic growth Warsh outlined the possibility that AI could significantly improve productivity, allowing the US economy to grow faster than its current trajectory while maintaining employment close to full capacity.

In this scenario, businesses could use AI-powered tools and automation to improve efficiency, increase output and reduce operational costs. Higher productivity could also help support economic expansion without necessarily generating additional inflationary pressures.

Warsh has repeatedly highlighted AI's potential to transform productivity and act as a disinflationary force in the US economy.

However, he cautioned that the benefits would not necessarily be distributed evenly across the workforce.

Job displacement and rising unemployment among risks The Fed chair also flagged a less favourable possibility: AI-driven automation could displace workers across industries, potentially pushing unemployment higher.

Warsh said the technology's implications for productivity and employment would be significant enough to warrant closer examination by the central bank.

Warsh also outlined a third possibility in which AI falls short of the expectations surrounding its economic potential.

He warned that companies have already committed substantial capital to AI development, while expectations about its future profitability have contributed to rising stock market valuations.

If the anticipated returns fail to materialise, businesses could face declining returns on investment and falling equity valuations, potentially triggering an economic slowdown.

“After significant capital investment and stock market gains, expected returns could turn down and equity valuations could fall, leading to an economic slowdown and a more notable rise in unemployment,” Warsh said.

He added that although the economy would eventually recover, it could do so without experiencing the productivity gains that investors and businesses had anticipated.

Fed sets up task forces to examine economic challenges Warsh's remarks came during a conference featuring business leaders, economists and academics to discuss the relationship between technological advancements, productivity and employment.

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The productivity and jobs initiative is one of five task forces established by Warsh since taking over as Fed chair.

The other four are examining the central bank's communication strategy, reliance on economic data, balance sheet policy and inflation frameworks.