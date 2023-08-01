Could economic indicators give an early warning of a war over Taiwan?

How might China change its behaviour if war were on the horizon? The answer is that it would probably buy even more food. One product to watch is soyabeans. China imports 84% of its stock. Much of it is used to feed pigs. (Pork accounts for 60% of all meat consumption in China.) The country currently has enough beans to feed its pigs for under two months. A rapid increase in buying could indicate that it was preparing for conflict, says Gustavo Ferreira, an agricultural officer in the US Army, particularly if these purchases were not matched by a rise in livestock production or if they went against market trends.

