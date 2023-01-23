Could Europe end up with a worse inflation problem than America?

Inflation gets baked into economies when workers and firms come to believe that prices will keep rising. In the worst-case scenario, this creates a wage-price spiral, with workers and firms unable to agree on a division of the economic pie. In a tight, flexible labour market like America’s, which has little collective bargaining, wage growth should quickly track inflation. And that is what happened: wage growth accelerated when inflation began to rise. As a new paper by Guido Lorenzoni of Northwestern University and Ivan Werning of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology argues, this theoretically increases the risk of a wage-price spiral. But America seems to have made it past the point of greatest danger. According to Indeed, a hiring website, the country’s wage growth, though high, has been coming down for a while.