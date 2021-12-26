The day after Christmas, people across Europe were set to face new restrictions to slow the spread of the Omicron variant as infection rates hit new records in many areas, while the U.S. and other countries eased isolation guidelines to help stem staff shortages in the healthcare sector and other key industries.

The disruptions have had an immediate effect on the travel sector with airlines continuing to cancel flights on Saturday as pilots and flight attendants continued reporting infections. Airlines scrubbed around 900 flights on Saturday after canceling nearly 700 the day before. More cancellations are scheduled for Sunday, according to flight-tracking site FlightAware.

In the U.S., the seven-day average of Covid-19 cases has eclipsed the peak during Delta’s march through the country. The average reached 128,676 as of Dec. 25, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. A growing body of evidence suggests that Omicron can lead to less severe disease in people with high levels of immunity, either through vaccination or prior infection. Research is ongoing.

In New York late Friday, public-health officials warned of a sharp increase in hospitalizations of unvaccinated children and issued an urgent call for childhood vaccination against Covid-19.

European airlines and rail operators are facing similar obstacles to their U.S. counterparts, demonstrating how quickly the more-transmissible Omicron variant can disrupt even highly-vaccinated countries.

France passed 100,000 new infections for the first time on Saturday, the third consecutive record. French President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to hold a meeting with his cabinet Monday to discuss their response to the worsening outbreak, including modifying the country’s health pass used to access cafes, restaurants and other public spaces to require a third booster of the Covid-19 vaccine. Some parts of the country have already introduced new safeguards, including Savoie, in southeast France, which requires the compulsory wearing of face masks.

Italy, which is also seeing record infections as the Omicron variant spreads, has introduced a mandate for wearing face masks outside. The Netherlands also introduced strict measures before the holiday, closing nonessential retail and setting a 5 p.m. curfew for hospitality.

On Sunday, new restrictions came into force in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, limiting the number of people who can gather in pubs and restaurants and effectively outlawing large New Year’s Eve events. England, the largest country in the U.K., hasn’t decided whether to impose new measures to slow the spread of the virus after another day of record infections on Saturday. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under pressure from lawmakers in his ruling Conservative Party to hold off from announcing any further restrictions.

New Covid-19 infections have risen sharply in the United Arab Emirates, one of the world’s most vaccinated nations. New cases surpassed 1,800 on Sunday, up from less than 50 about three weeks ago. The seven-day average is now the highest in more than three months.

Authorities haven’t disclosed how common the Omicron variant is in the country. They have imposed some restrictions in recent days, including an 80%-capacity cap on attendance at Christmas and New Year’s celebrations.

The Persian Gulf country has remained relatively open since the early days of the pandemic, with business hub Dubai maintaining open-border policies and resisting quarantine requirements. With its high vaccination rates and low taxes, Dubai has emerged as a pandemic boomtown drawing in the ultrarich, entrepreneurs and tourists even as Omicron rattled global markets.

Most hotels in Dubai are fully booked through the holiday season as tourists from colder climes seek a reprieve on its sun-soaked beaches. The government banned travelers from southern Africa last month after the Omicron variant emerged but it has remained open to the rest of the world.

Worshipers marked Christmas Eve at Dubai’s Expo 2020 world fair with a prayer service, live musical performances and a mass streamed live from Bethlehem.

Tennis star Rafael Nadal, meanwhile, tested positive after arriving in Spain from a tournament in Abu Dhabi, the capital, 10 days ago, as did a passenger on Israeli Prime Minister Naftali’s flight home from the U.A.E. earlier in the month. Israel subsequently banned travel from the U.A.E.

The Emirati government said last month it had delivered at least one shot to the entire eligible population, with 93% receiving two doses and a third getting an additional shot.

A government spokeswoman said last week that 55% of hospital and ICU beds in the U.A.E. are vacant and only about 3% of patients at hospitals are being treated for Covid-19.

India will begin rolling out booster shots to healthcare workers from Jan. 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. Over-15s will be eligible for vaccination from Jan. 3, while those over 60 with other illnesses will be offered boosters.

China, meanwhile, reported its largest number of new infections in 21 months as infections spread in the northwestern city of Xian—155 new domestically-transmitted cases were reported Sunday, more than doubling the previous day’s figures.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

